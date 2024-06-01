Ashton Wilson's solo home run in the top of the ninth sealed the Florida Gators' victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Stilwater regional on Friday. For all the heat they've gotten for entering the NCAA baseball Tournament, the Gators got the job done against Nebraska.

Here's the video of Wilson's home run:

Liam Peterson was awarded the victory after throwing the first five innings, where he allowed four hits and two runs.

He stroked out seven batters and gave up three walks. Ashton Wilson had an enormous game, with four hits in five times at the plate and also three RBIs to the Gators' cause.

The Florida Gators' path to the NCAA Stilwater Regional

A look at the Florida Gators' regular season reveals a deeply mediocre campaign. Their overall record was 29-27, barely above .500. Their SEC mark was markedly negative, at 13-17. The Gainsville school ended in penultimate spot in the SEC Eastern Division.

Their SEC tournament participation was as disappointing as their regular season, falling 6-3 in their first game to the Vanderbilt Commodores. The victory in the NCAA Stilwater regional opening game is an unexpected turn on the Florida Gators season. Can they pull off a Cinderella story?

Oklahoma State beats Niagara

In the other game of the Stilwater regional, hosts Oklahoma State Cowboys beat Niagara 19-7. The Cowboys are the reigning Big 12 champions, defeating the Oklahoma Sooners in their conference tournament final.

The Cowboys put up an impressive offensive effort of 15 hits, which was exceptionally efficient, turning into 19 runs. Niagara also put up a remarkable offensive effort, with 12 hits for seven runs. Reliever Evan O'Toole provided four innings of scoreless relief that earned him the victory. He stroked out four, gave up two walks and allowed two hits.

They have to be considered the favorites to win the Stilwater regional, especially after the defeat of Oklahoma against the Florida Gators. Oklahoma State and Florida clash on Saturday night.

