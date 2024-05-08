WATCH: Florida star Jac Caglianone’s GF Elli Mckissock celebrates graduation in style with iconic Gators’ chomp

Jac Caglianone's girlfriend, Elli Mckissock. celebrated her graduation in style. The Florida Gators volleyball star reposted an Instagram story of herself doing the iconic Gators chomp with her arms, while in her graduation outfit.

Expand Tweet

Mckissock graduated with a degree in telecommunications. However, she will still be part of the Gators' volleyball team later this season, to play her fifth and final year in college.

Mckissock started in all 29 games in the libero jersey for Florida during the 2023 season. She finished the season with 444 digs, 120 assists, 25 service aces, one kill, and 26.0 points, earning the fourth SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll of her career.

The Gators volleyball team posted a 19-10 overall record (10-8 in the conference) last season. Florida qualified for the NCAA Tournament but was knocked out in the second round by Georgia Tech.

Notably, Mckissock has 1,666 career digs, the second-most in the Gators' program history. She will be eyeing the school's record for herself later this season.

A look at Jac Caglianone's stats this season

Florida Gators star Jac Caglianone

Jac Caglianone is having a strong season with the Florida Gators. As a batter, he has 75 hits and 26 home runs across 47 games. While pitching, he has 63 strikeouts and 37 hits in 53.1 innings pitched.

Caglianone was instrumental for the Gators in their run to the College World Series finals last season. However, Florida lost to LSU in the finals.

This season, the Gators will want to go one step further this year and win the coveted College World Series title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback