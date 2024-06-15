WATCH: Tennessee records walk-off win over Florida State in first game of 2024 College World Series

The Tennessee Volunteers recorded a stunning comeback victory in their opening game of the 2024 College World Series on Friday. The Vols put together a remarkable ninth-inning rally to pull out a 12-11, walk-off win over Florida State at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Tennessee was trailing FSU by 11-8 heading into the ninth inning but got clutch hitting from Christian Moore, Blake Burke, Billy Amick, and Dylan Dreiling to get over the line in style. It was Dreiling who eventually hit a walk-off single to earn a thrilling victory for the Vols.

Here's a look at the final play of the game and the celebrations that followed by the Vols players:

Dreiling spoke to reporters after his match-winning walk-off against and heaped praise on Tennessee's batting department:

"With this offense we're always one inning away. That's kind of our motto this year. And we just had a belief that a big inning was coming and just trusting each other."

Meanwhile, Vols coach Tony Vitello spoke from a fans' point of view about the spectacle that unfolded at Charles Schwab Stadium on Friday night:

"Obviously both teams get a lot of credit for putting on a show for the fans. My understanding is the game prior to ours was like that, too, and that's what this place is about. And it's why we get the crowds that we do here. It's why this sport has grown into what it is."

Who will Tennessee play next in the 2024 Men's College World Series?

NCAA Baseball: College World Series-Florida State v Tennessee

With Friday's win over Florida State (47-16), top-ranked Tennessee (56-12) will play against UNC on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels beat Virginia 3-2 in their opening game of the College World Series earlier on Friday.

Meanwhile, Florida State will square off against Virginia on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. The loser will be eliminated from the CWS.

