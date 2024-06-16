WATCH: Tennessee star Christian Moore's thrilling reaction after discovering he is the second player to hit for the cycle in MCWS history

Tennessee star Christian Moore was visibly thrilled on Friday after finding out that he is the second player to hit for a cycle in Men's College World Series history. Moore played a critical role for the Vols in their remarkable 12-11 win over Florida State in their opening game of the CWS.

Moore completed the cycle in the sixth inning when he smashed a 440-foot home run to cut the Seminoles' lead to 9-7. He went to the dugout and his Vols teammate Hunter Ensley appeared to tell him about the unique feat he accomplished.

Moore's reaction was quite wholesome and it was clear that he was surprised to find out about his achievement. All in all, he was excited to have his name etched into CWS history.

Minnesota's Jerry Kindall was the first player to hit for the cycle in the College World Series. The historic achievement took place in 1956 against Mississippi. Moore followed suit 68 years later.

Before his home run, Moore hit a 110 mph triple to lead off the game, a 115 mph double, and a two-strike single.

Christian Moore spills the beans on his thought process behind batting masterclass vs. FSU

Tennessee star Christian Moore in action against FSU

After the game, Christian Moore spoke to ESPN about his mindset while entering the sixth inning, when the Vols were trailing.

"I was actually saying, 'Let's fight,'" Moore said. "It's a battle. Like I said, two outs, two strikes. If I get out, we lose. Let's fight. That's what I did," Moore said.

"I think that's kind of the staple of this program. We're always one inning away. They put up six; we can do it, too. And we have that confidence in each other. And we were able to do that, scratch and claw and was able to get back in there." Moore added.

Moore will be eager to continue his stellar run in the CWS when Tennessee squares off against UNC next, on Sunday, at 7 p.m. EDT.

