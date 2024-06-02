In a matchup of two winners from Friday, No. 1 seed Kentucky faces No. 3 seed Illinois on Saturday. The Wildcats jumped to an 8-0 lead over No. 4 seed Western Michigan before hanging on for a hard-fought 10-8 win.

Illinois, meanwhile, bested No. 2 seed Indiana State 4-1 in a pitcher's dual. Here's more on the matchup, whose winner will move to the regional final.

What time does Kentucky play Illinois in Lexington Regional?

Illinois already has a win in the Lexington regional and is seeking another today.

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Time: 4 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN+

Live stream information for Kentucky vs. Illinois

As an ESPN+ broadcast, the live stream will be available on the ESPN App. Audio streaming of the broadcast will be available from the two schools at ukathletics.com and fightingillini.com.

Kentucky vs. Illinois past stats

Kentucky and Illinois have played each other six times previously, with the matchups split 3-3.

Their last meeting was in 2001, with Kentucky besting Illinois 6-2. This is Illinois's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019, and the Illini are an at-large team after winning the Big Ten regular season championship.

For the season, Kentucky is hitting .291 as a team, with 79 home runs and has 112 stolen bases. A few of the biggest bats for Kentucky are outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt (.356, 13 home runs) and Ryan Nicholson (.289, 18 home runs).

On the mound, Kentucky has a team 5.28 ERA and have allowed opponents to hit .242 as a team. Likely Saturday starter Trey Pooser (5-1, 4.02 ERA) is Kentucky's ace, whle Johnny Hummel leads the bullpen with six saves.

Illinois, meanwhile, is hitting .296 as a team and has 103 home runs. The Illini have just 25 stolen bases. Five Illinois players have at least 10 home runs, led by Ryan Moerman, who has 18 homers but is hitting just .254. Camden Jain, meanwhile, is hitting .364 with seven homers.

On the mound, Illinois has a team 5.79 ERA, while opponents have batted .259 against their pitching. Team ace Cooper Omans is 4-1 with a 3.73 ERA, while Joe Glassey has nine saves out of the bullpen.

Kentucky starting lineup today

Kentucky hasn't released a lineup, with Trey Pooser previously confirmed as the starting pitcher. The Wildcats' lineup on Friday was:

Ryan Waldschmidt, LF Emilien Pitre, 2B Devin Burkes, C Nick Lopez, DH Mitchell Daly, 3B Ryan Nicholson, 1B Nolan McCarthy, CF James McCoy, RF Grant Smith, SS

Illinois starting Iineup today

Illinois also hasn't announced its lineup, but Cooper Omans is the likely starting pitcher. The Illini lineup on Friday was:

Cal Hjeza, SS Camden Janik, C Drake Westcott, 1B Vytas Valincuis, LF Ryan Moerman, RF Jacob Schroeder, DH Brody Harding, 2B Coltin Quagliano, 3B Connor Milton, CF

What do you expect for today's regional action showdown? Let's hear your thoughts below in the comments section: