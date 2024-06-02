National No. 1 Tennessee will take on No. 3 seed Indiana in Knoxville for a spot in the regional finals. The Vols overtook No. 4 seed Northern Kentucky 9-3 on Friday. Meanwhile, the Hoosiers took down No. 2 seed Southern Miss 10-4. The Golden Eagles just bested NKU, which is thus eliminated, while Southern Miss will await the loser of the Tennessee vs. Indiana game tomorrow.

What time does Tennessee play Indiana in Knoxville Regional?

Indiana won on Friday and needs a win on Saturday to reach the regional final in Knoxville.

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Time: 6 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPNU

Live stream information for Tennessee vs. Indiana

As the game is an ESPNU broadcast, the live stream will be available on the ESPN app. Additionally, audio broadcasts will be available through the teams' respective websites at utsports.com and iuhoosiers.com.

Tennessee vs. Indiana past stats

Tennessee has a 5-1 all-time advantage in games with Indiana. The most recent matchup came in 2019, with Tennessee winning that game 5-3. The Hoosiers reached the NCAA Tournament last year but were eliminated by Kentucky in the Lexington region.

On the season, Tennessee is hitting a robust .311 with 150 homers and 44 stolen bases. Five Vols players have 17 or more homers, led by star Christian Moore (.382, 26 home runs). Each of the 17+ homer hitters is hitting at least .317 as well. Tennessee has a 3.83 team ERA, with ace Drew Beam (8-2, 3.92) and do-it-all AJ Causey (12-3, 3.98) as the stars.

Indiana has hit .297 as a team with 80 home runs and 36 stolen bases. The biggest bat is Devin Taylor (.356 and 18 homers). Indiana's pitching staff has a 5.97 ERA, with opposing batters hitting .253 against the Hoosiers. Connor Foley (4-1, 3.71) is the staff ace.

Tennessee starting lineup today

The Vols haven't announced a lineup, although Beam will be the starting pitcher tonight. Tennessee's lineup on Friday was:

Christian Moore, 2B Blake Burke, 1B Billy Amick, 3B Dylan Dreiling, LF Hunter Ensley, CF Kavares Tears, RF Dean Curley, SS Reese Chapman, DH Cal Stark, C

Indiana starting lineup today

The Hoosiers haven't announced a lineup, but Foley has been disclosed as their starting pitcher. Indiana's lineup on Friday was:

Devin Taylor, DH Josh Pyne, 3B Nick Mitchell, RF Brock Tibbits, 1B Tyler Cerny, SS Carter Mathison, CF Jasen Oliver, 2B Jake Stadler, C Mogan Colopy, LF

