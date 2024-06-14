Who is pitching for Tennessee today? All eyes on Volunteers in 2024 College World Series game - June 14

The Tennessee Volunteers will begin their 2024 College World Series campaign on Friday by squaring off against the Florida State Seminoles. The highly-anticipated game will commence at 7 p.m. ET at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

Tennessee starting pitcher today

NCAA Baseball: SEC Tournament

Chris Stamos will start as Tennessee's pitcher against Florida State on Friday, the Seminoles confirmed earlier this week.

Ahead of Tennessee's opening game of the CWS, coach Tony Vitello spoke to reporters about his team's rotation for the final stretch of the NCAA tournament.

"I think we are just going to kind of roll and stay true to our roots," Vitello said (h/t AOL.com). "We will go from there with what we see fit. We will just treat the game we are playing that particular day as if it is almost kind of the only game we've got."

Stamos is enjoying a fine campaign this season and has a 3-0 record. The left-hander has recorded 35 strikeouts and 15 walks across 31.1 innings pitched at a 4.02 ERA.

This season, the general trend for Tennessee has seen Stamos typically throwing the first couple of innings as an opener before the Vols turn to AJ Causey.

Causey has been an excellent relief pitcher for Tennessee and has complied a 13-3 record with 117 strikeouts in 86.0 innings with a 3.77 ERA this season. He has worked well with Stamos and their partnership will continue into the College World Series.

College World Series 2024: How to watch Tennessee vs. Florida State

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

The clash between the No. 1 seed Tennessee (55-12) vs No. 8 seed FSU (47-15) will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also livestream the College World Series matchup on ESPN+ and Fubo.

The Vols beat Evansville in the Knoxville Regional to reach the College World Series. Meanwhile, the Seminoles took down UConn in the Tallahassee Super Regional to punch a ticket to Omaha.

