Who is pitching for Texas A&M today? All eyes on Aggies in 2024 College World Series game - June 15

The Texas A&M Aggies will begin their 2024 College World Series campaign on Saturday by squaring off against the Florida Gators. The highly-anticipated game will commence at 7 p.m. ET at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

Texas A&M starting pitcher today

Justin Lamkin will start as Texas A&M pitcher against Florida on Saturday, the Aggies confirmed earlier this week.

Ahead of Texas A&M's opening game of the CWS, coach Jim Schlossnagle spoke to reporters about his team's rotation and using Lamkin wisely for the final stretch of the NCAA tournament.

"The key would be to just get through the first inning," said Schlossnagle. "The jitters of that and the good anxiety that comes along with playing a game in Omaha for the first time in a night game on Saturday night against a team that played for the national championship last year. That would be a big part of it."

Lamkin has grown into one of the most important pitchers on the Texas A&M squad this season and he has a 2-2 record heading into the CWS. The right-hander has racked up 71 strikeouts and 19 walks across 55.0 innings pitched at a 5.73 ERA.

The Aggies have used Lamkin primarily for Saturday and Sunday starter roles. It will now be interesting to see how he fares on the biggest stage of the college baseball postseason.

College World Series 2024: How to watch Texas A&M vs. Florida game

NCAA Baseball: Bryan-College Station Super Regional

The clash between the No. 3 seed, Texas A&M (49-13) and Florida (34-28) will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also livestream the College World Series matchup on ESPN+ and Fubo.

The Aggies beat Oregon in the Bryan-College Station Super Regional to reach the College World Series. Meanwhile, the Gators took down Clemson in the Clemson Super Regional to punch a ticket to Omaha.

The Aggies have made eight trips to the CWS but have never made it to the CWS finals. This will also be the first time Texas A&M faces Florida in the CWS.

