Tennessee Baseball Regional Tickets 2024: Where to buy, prices, and more details for NCAA baseball Regional Tournament

The top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers won their second SEC Tournament in the past three years when they beat No. 11 LSU 4-3 on Sunday. It was their fifth conference championship overall and the Vols will now shift their focus to the NCAA baseball regional tournament.

Tennessee will host the Knoxville regionals after earning the top seed by winning the conference tournament, and its first game will be held on Friday. The Vols will find out their opponent after the NCAA releases its full slate of teams and national seeds at noon ET on Monday.

How to buy Tennessee baseball regional tickets for 2024?

Fans can buy Tennessee baseball regional tickets online on StubHub, SeatGeek, Ticketmaster, and from the official Vols website.

The Vols were part of college baseball history this past week when the SEC and the city of Hoover posted a record attendance of 180,004 fans in stadiums over six days.

What are the cheapest College Tennessee baseball regional tickets?

Ticket prices for the Tennessee baseball regional might vary but the cheapest get-in price as per SeatGeek is $244 at the time of writing.

Can you resell NCAA Baseball Tournament tickets?

As per the NCAA rules, fans cannot resell college baseball postseason tickets above face value except in approved instances authorized by the NCAA. Even using the tickets as commercial promotion or as a prize in a sweepstakes or contest is not permitted.

Those violating the policies can be arrested and prosecuted if found guilty.

Can you buy College World Series tickets?

Fans can purchase College World Series tickets online on StubHub, SeatGeek, Ticketmaster, or the official NCAA website.

The CWS will be held at the iconic Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, and will commence on Friday, June 14. Here's a look at the full schedule for the postseason:

Selection show: Monday, May 27

Monday, May 27 Regionals: May 31-June 3

May 31-June 3 Super regionals: June 7-9 or June 8-10

June 7-9 or June 8-10 College World Series start: Friday, June 14

Friday, June 14 College World Series finals: Saturday, June 22-24