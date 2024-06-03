Tommy White MLB Draft: Top landing spots for LSU star in 2024 ft. Miami Marlins

Tommy White is one of the best hitters in the SEC, and his continued top performances have made people wonder where he could end up next season. While he could still be back for a last season with LSU, he looks more likely to make the jump to the MLB.

Trending

Currently, he has a batting average of.337 and an on-base percentage of .412 this season. Add to that 24 home runs, 69 RBIs, and plate patience that has helped him get 27 walks, the truth is he looks like a weapon more than one professional franchise would like to add.

Top landing spots for LSU star Tommy White in 2024

Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have the 20th overall pick of the MLB Draft in 2024, and this is right about the place where a player like White could end up. There's no doubt he's one of the top batters in the nation however, there are some question marks regarding his defensive game as a third baseman.

However, as they tend to say. If you hit the ball, you'll have a spot in the lineup. Toronto could put him in the minors and see how he progresses.

Miami Marlins

The Marlins recently lost Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres, and they've struggled to get an important prospect through their farm system to get a hitter for the future.

Speaking of their farm system, theirs is one of the worst in the majors. This could force them to look at the NCAA for a new hitter. Enter, Tommy White. One of the top hitters at the collegiate level. Miami has the 16th pick.

Minnesota Twins

The Twins have the 21st overall pick of the 2024 MLB Draft. This would be a bit of a disaster for White, as he would just miss on the top 20. Some experts think he's underrated and that a lower-ranked team like Minnesota could end up having the chance to take him.

However, this could be a blessing in disguise for the team picking him as he has some of the best exit velocity numbers at the NCAA right now. The question mark for White remains his defense, he has the build to play first base but does he have the ability?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback