Top 2 NCAA Softball games today, June 1: TV channel, streaming options and more

By Andrés Linares
Modified Jun 02, 2024 00:27 IST
The Women
The Women's College World Series continues (Image credits: Instagram/Florida Gators Softball, Oklahoma Softball, Texas Softball & UCLA Softball)

The NCAA Softball continues on Saturday with the second round of the Women's College World Series. The No. 6 seeded UCLA Bruins play the No. 2 seed Oklahoma Sooners at 3 p.m. ET and later on the day, the No. 1 Texas Longhorns will face the No. 4 Florida Gators at 7 p.m. ET.

also-read-trending Trending

Texas defeated the Stanford Cardinal in the first round 4-0, while Florida snuck past Oklahoma State 1-0. The Bruins defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 4-1, and the Sooners won against the Duke Blue Devils 9-1.

Texas has to be considered the favorite to win the national title, with the Longhorns coming from a 53-8 regular season and a 23-4 conference mark that saw them confidently crown themselves regular season champions of the Big 12.

They will look to have revenge on an Oklahoma side that knocked them off the Big 12 tournament in the final 5-1.

Top NCAA College Softball games today, June 1

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 4 Florida

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Channel: ESPN

No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 6 UCLA

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Channel: ABC

How to watch Women's College World Series Softball games today?

The Texas vs. Florida game will air on ESPN. You can stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV and Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Vidgo and ESPN+.

ESPN+ is a proprietary app of the network, which you can watch on the following devices: Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Oculus Go, Cox Contour 2 and Contour Stream Player.

The Oklahoma vs. UCLA game on the other game will be available on ABC. You can stream ABC on Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream or fuboTV.

