Top 5 ACC baseball schools heading into men’s Regionals 2024 ft. Clemson

While the ACC Tournament rages away, much of the league is ready to move on to NCAA Tournament action. As things stand, five ACC teams are likely to nab regional hosting honors. Two or three will likely even have a path to a super regional hosting situation.

Here are the top five teams in the league.

Top 5 ACC baseball schools

James Tibbs III will lead Florida State into NCAA Regional play.

5. Florida State

Florida State will play Virginia for a spot in the ACC semifinals on Friday morning. Regardless of how it goes, both teams are very likely regional hosts. That said, there could still be a path to the top 8 and a coveted possible super regional hosting nod on the line.

The Seminoles have an impressive offense, hitting .315 as a team. James Tibbs III is the big bat, hitting .382 with 24 homers and 79 RBIs. Four Seminoles have 13 or more homers. Pitching ace Jamie Arnold (9-3, 2.40) will be a game-changer in a short series.

4. Virginia

As noted above, the Cavs' path onward in the ACC Tournament goes through a matchup with Florida State on Friday. UVA was a game better in league play and thus probably a bit closer to the top 8.

For the season, Virginia is hitting .342. Every UVA player with at least 100 at-bats is hitting .295 or better. Additionally, three Cavs have 17 or more homers, led by Harrison Didawick with 23. The pitching staff is thin after ace Evan Blanco, but Virginia might outscore the competition.

3. NC State

NC State is carried by a few key players. The Wolfpack are very much sitting on the verge of a top 8 ranking, which likely carries super regional hosting advantages. The loss to Duke on Thursday could ultimately knock the Wolfpack out of the top 8 picture.

Alec Marakewitz wears uniform No. 99 and is a great hitter (.373, 19 homers, 71 RBIs). On the mound, Ryan Marohn is a key (4-2, 3.60 ERA). State does a lot of little things well, and the postseason tends to reward strong fundamental baseball.

2. Clemson

The Tigers won't move on to semifinal play in the ACC Tournament but should be in excellent shape for the season to come. The Tigers are virtually locked into a top 8 spot.

Clemson is a very balanced team. Slugger Blake Wright (.339, 21 homers, 70 RBIs) is their top bat. The Tigers' top three pitchers are all very serviceable, led by ace Aidan Knaak (5-1, 2.96). Clemson fits the profile of a balanced team that will challenge any type of opponent in regional play and probably beyond.

1. North Carolina

The Tar Heels play Wake Forest Friday night to potentially advance to the ACC semifinals. They are in great shape overall and might be the top non-SEC team in the NCAA Tournament field.

At the plate, the 1-2 combination of Parks Harber (.359, 20 home runs) and Vance Honeycutt (.319, 22 homers, 28 stolen bases) is as good as any in college baseball. Five Tar Heels have 13 or more homers.

On the mound, the duo to watch are Jason DeCaro (5-1, 3.80 ERA) and Shea Sprague (3-1, 4.03). The Tar Heels are both fearsome at the plate and solid on the mound. Again, the only thing that would improve their situation would have been playing in the SEC all season long.

Which ACC baseball squads will you be watching in the postseason? Let's hear your thoughts below in our comments section!