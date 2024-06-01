Top 5 MLB draft-eligible prospects from the College Station Regional ft. Texas A&M's Braden Montgomery

With the MLB draft rapidly approaching, the NCAA Tournament's College Station Regional includes a selection of stars. The Aggies themselves are the main attraction, with outfielder Braden Montgomery as one of the nation's top prospects. But the MLB prospect hunt isn't just about Montgomery. Here are five likely draft picks from the College Station Regional to follow.

Top 5 MLB draft-eligible prospects from the College Station Regional

Texas A&M's Chris Cortez is an MLB draft prospect.

#5. Chris Cortez, Texas A&M RHP

Trending

Cortez has always been talented, but in 2024, he has finally put it together. The 6-foot-1 junior is 8-3 with a 3.31 ERA in 49.0 innings of work. Cortez has mainly been used out of the bullpen, with just three starts in his 20 appearances. He has struck out 73 hitters in 49 innings. Opposing batters are hitting just .199 against him.

Cortez has velocity in the high 90s, and his career trajectory probably depends on the development of his slider. If he can do a better job of missing bats with the breaking ball, he's probably a starter. If not, he's likely more of a closer. In either case, he's a worthy MLB prospect.

#4. Kyle DeBarge, Louisiana SS

A 5-foot-9 junior, DeBarge was already on MLB's radar after a solid sophomore season. DeBarge hit .371 with seven homers and 18 stolen bases in 2023. But this season, his power stroke arrived. DeBarge still hit .361 but jumped to 21 homers and 67 RBIs with 10 steals.

DeBarge might be a better bet at second base at the next level, but his bat was already solid. The power stroke is an impressive development and makes DeBarge a significantly higher-level MLB prospect.

#3. Jared Thomas, Texas 1B/OF

The Longhorns star had a power outbreak that was not unlike that of DeBarge. Thomas is 6-foot-2 and as a redshirt freshman, he hit .321 with four homers in 2023. In 2024, his average jumped to .355 while he slugged 15 homers. Thomas has also stolen 16 bases this season.

The lefty slugger is a developing prospect and as his frame fills out, he could become an even better hitter. He's a good athlete who could be elite defensively at first base if he doesn't move to the outfield permanently. Thomas is an intriguing young bat.

#2. Ryan Prager, Texas A&M LHP

Coming off a redshirt season in 2023, Prager has developed into one of the nation's top lefties. With an 8-1 mark and a 2.51 ERA, Prager struck out 106 strikeouts in 79.0 innings. He held opposing hitters to a meager .210 batting average.

Prager throws a movement-heavy four-seam fastball that climbs into the mid-90s in speed. His breaking pitches are still a work in progress, but he's obviously good at missing bats. Prager projects to be a solid lefty starter. With his profile and brilliant season, he'll be an in-demand standout for MLB draft evaluators.

#1. Braden Montgomery, Texas A&M OF

A transfer from Stanford, Montgomery was already a star. But at A&M, he's raised his work to another level. Montgomery hit .364 with 17 homers in 2023. His average has dropped to .323, but he has mashed 26 homers and knocked in 81 runs.

Montgomery is a switch-hitter, which certainly doesn't hurt his future. Given his high-grade power and strong defensive arm in right field, he's a solid top-10 prospect and could be a top-5 pick depending on areas of team need. Montgomery looks to have a bright future, and it's not hard to see why.

Which stars from the College Station region will you be watching for in the MLB draft? Drop your thoughts below in our comments section!