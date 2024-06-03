Top Super Regional matchups to watch out for in NCAA Baseball 2024 ft Georgia and Kansas State

Super Regionals here we go. The last games of the regionals are set to be played on Monday, and our minds are already turning to the next phase of the NCAA Baseball Tournament 2024.

As we inch closer to the College World Series, games are set to become ever more competitive, which is a good thing for fans.

We don't know the complete schedule yet, as some schools are set to play a final seventh game on Monday, and the times and dates for the Super Regionals haven't been set. Nonetheless, some games have already piqued our interest.

Teams in the 2024 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals

No. 1 Tennessee (won Knoxville regional)

No. 2 Kentucky (won Lexington regional)

No. 3 Texas A&M (won Bryan-College Station regional)

No. 6 Clemson (won Clemson regional)

No. 8 Florida State (won Tallahassee regional)

No. 9 Georgia (won Athens regional)

No. 13 Virginia (won Charlottesville regional)

No. 15 NC State (won Raleigh regional)

Kansas State (won Fayetteville regional)

West Virginia (won Tucson regional)

Oregon (won Santa Barbara regional)

2024 Super Regional encounters

No. 1 Tennessee vs. Greenville regional winner (Tennessee hosts)

No. 2 Kentucky vs. Corvallis regional winner (Kentucky hosts)

No. 3 Texas A&M vs. Oregon (Texas A&M hosts)

No. 6 Clemson vs. Stillwater regional winner (Clemson hosts)

No. 8 Florida State vs. Norman regional winner (Florida State hosts)

No. 9 Georgia vs. No. 15 NC State (Georgia hosts)

No. 13 Virginia vs. Kansas State (Virginia hosts)

West Virginia vs. Chapel Hill regional winner

Top Super Regional Encounters in 2024

#1 No. 9 Georgia vs. No. 15 NC State

The Wolfpack versus the Bulldogs. So far the only encounter among ranked schools in the Super Regional round of games. It's also a game that will have the best player in the SEC and one of the top prospects for the 2024 MLB Draft, Georgia's Charlie Condon.

Georgia comes off beating the Army, UNWC and Georgia Tech on the Athens Regional. For their part, NC State went past Bryant, South Carolina and James Madison from the Raleigh Regional.

#2 No. 13 Virginia vs. Kansas State

This is sort of a battle of Cinderella stories. The K-State Wildcats notably knocked out the No. 5 national seed, Arkansas, on their way to winning the Fayetteville regional against SEMO. The Virginia Cavaliers are the second lowest-ranked school in the Super Regional round this year.

Virginia's path on the Charlottesville would seem a simple one if one only looks to their first game against the Ivy League's UPenn. However, they had to beat Mississippi State twice.

