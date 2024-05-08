What time does Arizona play Arizona State? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - May 7th, College Baseball 2024

The Arizona Wildcats will face off against their in-state rivals, the Arizona State Sun Devils, in a Pac-12 regular-season encounter on Tuesday, May 7. The game is set to start at 9:30 p.m. ET and will be played at Phoenix Municipal Stadium in the city of Phoenix, Arizona.

The Sun Devils are in great form, having w.n nine out of their last 11 games. They can also claim to have won their last three conference series. Their last game was a scoring galore against the Washington Huskies on Cinco de Mayo. It ended 21-18 in favor of the Arizona school.

How to watch Arizona vs. Arizona State

You can catch the clash between the Wildcats and Sun Devils through the Pac-12 Network.

You can watch the Pac-12 Network on Spectrum, Xfinity, Cox, Dish, Sling, FrontierTV, Fubo and Vidgo. You can also listen to the game on KDUS AM 1060.

When and where is Arizona vs. Arizona State?

The game will start at 9:30 p.m. ET and will be played in the house of the Arizona State Sun Devils, Phoenix Municipal Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona.

Bobby Winkles get a statue at Phoenix Municipal Stadium

The Arizona State University has given a permanent home to its first varsity baseball coach Bobby Winkles. The head coach had a statue of him revealed at Phoenix Municipal Stadium, which was funded by 70 former Sun Devil baseball players.

Fred Nelson, one of those Winkles players and a member of the 1967 national championship game said this of the late Winkles:

“Winks was an unbelievable person, (He was) loved by the players (and) loved by the fans.”

Winkles was in charge of the Sun Devils for 13 seasons, in which he obtained 524 wins and the school's first three national championships. Winkles was the NCAA Coach of the Year twice, in 1965 and 1969.

