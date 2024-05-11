What time does Arizona play Utah? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - May 11, College Baseball 2024

The No. 17 Arizona Wildcats (30-18, 17-8 in the Pac-12) will play the Utah Utes (31-16, 16-9 in the Pac-12) in Game 2 of their three-game series on Saturday, May 11. The contest will be held at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City, Utah.

What time does Arizona play Utah?

The Arizona vs. Utah game will commence at 1 p.m. EDT and will be broadcast live on the Pac-12 Network.

Date: Saturday, May 11

Time: 1 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Arizona vs. Utah: Live stream info

The clash can be streamed live on the Pac-12 website and the Pac-12 app. Fans can also listen to the game on the ESPN 700 AM/ 92.1 FM radio network.

Arizona vs. Utah: H2H record

Since Feb. 23, 2001, the Arizona Wildcats have held a 15-12 advantage over the Utah Utes in their head-to-head meetings. In their most recent meeting on Friday, Utah beat Arizona 6-1.

After the win, Utes coach Gary Henderson spoke to the media and said he was happy with the way his team thwarted Arizona's offense. He also said his team will take it on one game at a time for the rest of the season.

“We’re doing a really good job competing. In terms of the series itself, it’s just the ninth series. When we get done with this one, we’ve got another one next week against SC (USC Trojans), and you’ve got to win all the games that you can. We’d certainly like to end up on top, and to do that, we’ll need to play well tomorrow.”

Arizona vs. Utah: Preview

The Utah Utes will play the Arizona Wildcats in Game 2 of their three-game series on Saturday

The Arizona Wildcats were on a four-game win streak before Friday's loss against Utah. Although Chip Hale's team is set to play in the Pac-12 Championship Tournament, Arizona will want to finish the regular season with as many wins under its belt.

Meanwhile, the Utes bounced back against Arizona following an 8-11 loss against Utah Tech on Tuesday. Utah will want to keep its momentum going till the end of the regular season to take some confidence into the Pac-12 Championship Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback