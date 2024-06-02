What time does Arkansas play SEMO today? Start time, TV Channel, live stream

The Arkansas Razorbacks will play Southeast Missouri State on Sunday, June 2 for the third game in the 2024 Fayetteville regional. The game will take place at Baum-Walker Stadium at George Cole Field in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

What time does Arkansas play SEMO in Fayetteville Regional?

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

The Arkansas vs. SEMO clash will commence at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. CT). The matchup will not be broadcast live on TV.

Trending

Date: Sunday, June 2

Time: 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. CT)

Channel: NA

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium at George Cole Field in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Arkansas vs SEMO live stream info

Although the Arkansas vs. SEMO game will not be broadcast on TV, fans can live stream the matchup on ESPN+ and Fubo. Derek Jones will provide play-by-play commentary on the game and Jay Walker will serve as the analyst on ESPN+.

Fans can also tune in to the Razorback Sports Network to listen to the game on the radio. Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter will call the game on the network.

Arkansas vs SEMO preview

The Arkansas Razorbacks suffered two defeats in the SEC Tournament and then bounced back strongly in their opening game of the NCAA tournament. The Razorbacks beat SEMO 17-9 on Friday in their first game of the regionals. However, Arkansas suffered a narrow 7-6 loss against Kansas State on Saturday.

Meanwhile, SEMO qualified for the NCAA tournament after winning the Ohio Valley Conference. The Redhawks lost to Arkansas in their first postseason game but took down Louisiana Tech 9-3 on Saturday to keep their regionals hopes alive.

Now, Arkansas and SEMO meet for the second time in three days, and this time they square off in a losers bracket game. The loser will be eliminated from the postseason.

The winner of the Arkansas vs. SEMO game will take on Kansas State in the Fayetteville Regional championship game on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback