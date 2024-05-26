What time does Duke play Florida State today? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - May 26, ACC Baseball Championship 2024

The ACC baseball championship will come down to a game between two middle-seeded schools: No. 6 Duke vs. No. 5 Florida State. The game will be played at noon on Sunday, at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Duke comes in with a perfect ACC tournament record, after consecutive victories over Virginia Tech, NC State and Miami. Florida State, meanwhile, also had a clean record through the tournament, beating Georgia Tech, Virginia and Wake Forest.

What time does Duke play Florida State in the ACC tournament championship?

The game between the Blue Devils and the Seminoles is set to start at noon ET and will be played at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina. This is the second straight day of action for both schools after both won their semifinal games on Saturday.

Florida State might be better rested, as their semifinal game started at 1 p.m. ET while Duke's was played at 5 p.m. ET.

ACC championship date, time, and location

Date: May 26

Time: noon, ET

Location: Truist Field, Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Duke vs. Florida State today?

The ACC baseball championship game will air on ESPN2. You can watch ESPN2 on the ESPN app or through the following streaming providers.

They include DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange, Sling Orange + Blue, Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream Ultimate, Fubo Elite, Spectrum TV Choice, Xfinity Choice TV or Vidgo.

Duke semifinal game stats: ACC Baseball Championship

In their semifinal game against Miami, the Blue Devils prevailed 8-2. The game was tied 2-2 all the way to the bottom of the ninth when the Durham offensive explored scoring six runs.

The 'Canes' only offensive effort came in the fourth inning when Daniel Cuvet hit a two-RBI home run. Charlie Beilenson got the victory after two scoreless innings of relief.

Florida State semifinal game stats: Path to ACC Baseball Championship

The Seminoles defeated another Carolina school in the semifinal, the Wake Forest Deacon Demons.

Florida State, meanwhile, leapfrogged them 9-6, on the back of a 10-hit effort. After getting in front in the third inning, the Seminoles didn't look back. John Abraham got the victory for the Noles, providing two scoreless relief innings. Starter Andrew Amstrong was replaced midway through the second inning after giving up three runs in the inning.

