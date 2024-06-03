What time does Florida play Oklahoma today? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - June 3, Stillwater Regional 2024

The Florida Gators (31-28) will play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (42-18) in the 2024 NCAA Stillwater regional title game on Monday, June 3. The contest will take place at O'Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

What time does Florida play Oklahoma in Stillwater Regional?

The Florida vs. Oklahoma clash will commence at 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. CT). The matchup will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

Date: Monday, June 3

Time: 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. CT)

Channel: ESPNU

Where: O'Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Florida vs. Oklahoma State Live Stream Info

The Florida vs Oklahoma State title game can be live-streamed on ESPN+ and Fubo. Fans can also listen to the game on the radio on ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF (for locals in Greenville) and WJXL 1010AM (for locals in Jacksonville).

2024 Stillwater Regional championship game: Florida vs. Oklahoma preview

The Florida Gators opened their NCAA tournament with a 5-2 win over Nebraska on Friday but suffered a heavy 1-7 defeat against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The Gators kept their regional championship hopes alive when they beat Nebraska 17-11 in the losers bracket on Sunday. Later in the day, Florida beat Oklahoma State 5-2 to force a game 7 in the Stillwater regionals.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State began its NCAA tournament with a convincing 19-7 win over Niagra before taking down Florida. The Cowboys could have secured their spot in the super regionals on Sunday but were stunned by the Gators on Sunday. Nonetheless, Oklahoma State will have another chance to make things right in a rematch.

Notably, Oklahoma State and Florida will play each other for the third time in four days. They square off on Monday to determine which team moves on to the super regionals. The loser will be eliminated from the postseason.

The winner of the Florida vs. Oklahoma State Stillwater regionals will play the Clemson Tigers in the super regionals.

