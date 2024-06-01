What time does LSU play North Carolina today? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - June 1, Chapel Hill Regional 2024

The No. 2 seeded LSU Tigers (41-21) will play the No. 1 seeded North Carolina Tar Heels (43-13) on Saturday, June 1, in their second game of the 2024 NCAA Chapel Hill regionals. The game will be held at Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

What time does LSU play North Carolina in Chapel Hill Regional?

The LSU vs North Carolina clash will commence at 5 p.m. ET (4 p.m. CT). The matchup will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

Date: Saturday, June 1

Time: 5 p.m. ET (4 p.m. CT)

Channel: ESPNU

LSU vs North Carolina Live Stream Info

The live stream of the LSU vs. North Carolina game will be available on ESPN+ and Fubo. Fans in the following regions can also tune in to listen to the game on the radio:

WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge)

WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans)

KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

LSU vs. North Carolina preview

LSU will play North Carolina in its second game of the 2024 NCAA Regionals

LSU will come in on the back of an impressive comeback 4-3 win against Wofford in their opening game of the NCAA tournament on Friday. Tigers coach Jay Johnson said he was impressed with his team's character:

"It's just who we are now. We got cut, we got blistered, we got bloodied, we got punched in the gut. It felt like 50 times in the first five weeks of the SEC play. But we got out of the hospital and this is who we are now.” Johnson said.

The Tigers are the reigning national champions and will carry some momentum into the crunch matchup against North Carolina on Saturday.

Meanwhile, North Carolina are fresh off an 11-8 win against Long Island on Friday. With the victory, the Tar Heels improved to a 33-2 record at home this season.

Here's a look at the Chapel Hill regional games on Saturday:

No. 3 Wofford (41–19) vs. No. 4 Long Island (33–24) at noon ET (loser eliminated).

No. 2 LSU (41–21) vs. No. 1 North Carolina (43–13) at 5 p.m. ET