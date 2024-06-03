What time does LSU play North Carolina today? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - June 3, Chapel Hill Regional 2024

The No. 2 seed LSU Tigers (42-22) will play the No. 1 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (44-14) on Monday, June 3, for the 2024 NCAA Chapel Hill regional title game. The contest will take place at Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

What time does LSU play North Carolina in Chapel Hill Regional?

The Louisiana State vs North Carolina clash will commence at 6 p.m. ET (5 p.m. CT). The matchup will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

Date: Monday, June 3

Time: 6 p.m. ET (5 p.m. CT)

Channel: ESPN2

Where: Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

LSU vs North Carolina Live Stream Info

The Louisiana State vs. North Carolina title game can be live streamed on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and Fubo. Fans can also tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates to listen to the game on the radio.

LSU vs. North Carolina preview

The LSU Tigers opened their NCAA tournament campaign with a 4-3 win against Wofford on Friday. The Tigers then fell to a 6-2 defeat against North Carolina in their second postseason game.

On Sunday, the Tigers kept their hopes of reaching the super regionals alive by winning each game of their doubleheader. They beat Wofford 13-6 before taking down UNC 8-4 to force a rematch with North Carolina on Monday for the Chapel Hill regional title.

Meanwhile, North Carolina opened the NCAA tournament in style, winning 11-8 against Long Island on Friday, before beating LSU in its second game. The Tar Heels could have booked their spot in the next round of the postseason on Sunday but suffered a rather shock defeat to LSU.

Now, LSU and North Carolina play each other for the third time in four days on Monday to determine which team moves on to the super regionals. The loser will be eliminated from the postseason.

The winner of the LSU vs. North Carolina regionals final will play West Virginia in the super regionals.

