What time does LSU play Wofford today? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - June 2, Chapel Hill Regional 2024

The No. 2 seed LSU Tigers (41-22) will play the No. 3 seed Wofford Terriers (42-19) on Sunday, June 2, in their third game of the 2024 NCAA Chapel Hill regionals. The matchup will be held at Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

What time does LSU play Wofford in Chapel Hill Regional?

The Louisiana State vs Wofford clash will commence at noon ET (11 a.m. CT). The matchup will not be broadcast live on TV.

Date: Sunday, June 2

Time: noon ET (11 a.m. CT)

Channel: NA

Where: Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

LSU vs Wofford Live Stream Info

Although the Louisiana State vs. Wofford game will not be broadcast on TV, fans can live stream the matchup on ESPN+, SEC Network+, and Fubo. Fans can also tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates to listen to the game on the radio.

Trending

LSU vs. Wofford preview

The Tigers lost the SEC Tournament title game against Tennessee 4-3 on May 28 but bounced back well in the NCAA tournament. They recorded a 4-3 win against Wofford in their opening game of the Chapel Hill regional on Friday. Steven Milam hit two home runs, including a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth.

However, the Tigers suffered a rather crushing 6-2 defeat against North Carolina in its second postseason game.

Meanwhile, Wofford got its first-ever postseason win on Saturday. The Terriers beat Long Island 5-2 to eliminate the Sharks from the NCAA tournament.

Now, the Tigers and Terriers meet for the second time in three days, and this time they square off in a losers bracket game.

Ahead of the game, Tigers coach Jay Johnson said he was confident in his team's ability to bounce back from a challenging loss.

“I have complete confidence in our team and their ability to respond positively to adversity. I’ve never been so excited to have the chance to play a doubleheader as I am about that opportunity tomorrow.” Johnson said.

The winner of the Tigers-Terries game will play North Carolina in the Regional Championship Game on Sunday, June 3 at 6 p.m. ET (5 p.m. CT).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback