  • home icon
  • College Baseball
  • What time does LSU play Wofford today? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - June 2, Chapel Hill Regional 2024

What time does LSU play Wofford today? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - June 2, Chapel Hill Regional 2024

By Arnold
Modified Jun 03, 2024 19:12 IST
When does LSU play Wofford today?
When does LSU play Wofford today?

The No. 2 seed LSU Tigers (41-22) will play the No. 3 seed Wofford Terriers (42-19) on Sunday, June 2, in their third game of the 2024 NCAA Chapel Hill regionals. The matchup will be held at Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

What time does LSU play Wofford in Chapel Hill Regional?

The Louisiana State vs Wofford clash will commence at noon ET (11 a.m. CT). The matchup will not be broadcast live on TV.

  • Date: Sunday, June 2
  • Time: noon ET (11 a.m. CT)
  • Channel: NA
  • Where: Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

LSU vs Wofford Live Stream Info

Although the Louisiana State vs. Wofford game will not be broadcast on TV, fans can live stream the matchup on ESPN+, SEC Network+, and Fubo. Fans can also tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates to listen to the game on the radio.

also-read-trending Trending

LSU vs. Wofford preview

The Tigers lost the SEC Tournament title game against Tennessee 4-3 on May 28 but bounced back well in the NCAA tournament. They recorded a 4-3 win against Wofford in their opening game of the Chapel Hill regional on Friday. Steven Milam hit two home runs, including a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth.

However, the Tigers suffered a rather crushing 6-2 defeat against North Carolina in its second postseason game.

Meanwhile, Wofford got its first-ever postseason win on Saturday. The Terriers beat Long Island 5-2 to eliminate the Sharks from the NCAA tournament.

Now, the Tigers and Terriers meet for the second time in three days, and this time they square off in a losers bracket game.

Ahead of the game, Tigers coach Jay Johnson said he was confident in his team's ability to bounce back from a challenging loss.

“I have complete confidence in our team and their ability to respond positively to adversity. I’ve never been so excited to have the chance to play a doubleheader as I am about that opportunity tomorrow.” Johnson said.

The winner of the Tigers-Terries game will play North Carolina in the Regional Championship Game on Sunday, June 3 at 6 p.m. ET (5 p.m. CT).

Highest-paid college baseball coach, who? More on the top 10 highest-paid head coaches in 2024

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी