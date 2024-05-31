What time does LSU play Wofford today? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - May 31, Chapel Hill Regional 2024

The No. 2 seed LSU Tigers (40-21) play the No. 3 seed Wofford Terriers (41-18) in the opening game of the 2024 Chapel Hill Regionals on Friday, May 31. The game will be held at Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

What time does LSU play Wofford in Chapel Hill Regional?

The LSU vs Wofford clash will commence at 11 a.m. CT (Noon ET). The matchup will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

Date: Friday, May 31

Time: Noon ET (11 a.m. CT)

Channel: ESPNU

LSU vs Wofford Live Stream Info

The live stream of the LSU vs. Wofford game will be available on ESPN+ or Fubo. Fans can tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates to listen to the game on the radio.

LSU vs Wofford preview

The LSU Tigers are the reigning national baseball champions. They come into this game on the back of a 4-3 loss against Tennessee in the SEC Tournament title game on May 28.

Meanwhile, the Wofford Terriers will be entering the NCAA Tournament for only the second time and will want their first win in the postseason. Notably, this will be the first time these two teams go head to head.

Earlier this week, Tigers coach Jay Johnson spoke about the challenge his team will face playing against a team like Wofford.

"I know that Wofford played seven games to win their conference tournament, so it’s a team that has a lot of toughness to it. That’s an impressive accomplishment. What I like about our team is we have a mindset relative to confidence and belief that is stronger than it’s been all season," Johnson said (per WDSU).

The winner of the LSU vs. Wofford game will play the winner of the game between LIU and North Carolina on June 1.

Here's a look at the full Chapel Hill Regional schedule:

Friday, May 31:

Game 1: Wofford vs. LSU, noon, ESPNU

Game 2: LIU vs. North Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, June 1:

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon, TBA

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m., TBA

Sunday, June 2:

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon, TBA

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m., TBA

Monday, June 3:

Game 7 if necessary

