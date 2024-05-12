What time does Mississippi play Arkansas? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - May 12, College Baseball 2024

The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks face off against their SEC rivals, the No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs in an SEC regular-season encounter on Mother's Day Sunday, May 12. The game starts at noon ET.

It will be played in North West Arkansas, in Fayeteville, the home of the Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks are on a roll this year, 41-10 overall record, which has them among he favorites to claim the national title later on this year.

Their SEC mark stands at 18-8. While their 32-3 home record is outstanding, their record on the road of 6-6 leaves much to be desired. They have lost three of their last four games, which made them drop from second spot in the top-25 to fifth.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are also having a positive season, with an overall record of 33-17 and an SEC mark of 15-11. Like the Hogs, the Diamond Dawgs' home record is significantly better than their road record (22-8 vs. 8-8). This week, they jumped from the 16th spot to 14th.

How to watch Mississippi vs. Arkansas?

The game will air on the SEC Network. You can stream through Hulu Live TV, SlingTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and Vidgo.

You can also watch SECN directly through SECNetwork.com using your cable provider credentials. You can also watch through the ESPN app, which you can use on the following devices: Apple, Android and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Oculus Go, Cox Contour 2 and Contour Stream Player.

The game will also be transmitted through several Arkansas local radio stations, and through the Razorbacks app.

When and where is Mississippi vs. Arkansas?

