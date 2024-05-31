What time does Tennessee play Northern Kentucky today? Start time, TV channel, live stream - May 31, Knoxville Regional 2024

The top-seeded Tennessee (50-11) will play the fourth-seeded Northern Kentucky (35-22) in the second game of the Knoxville Regional on Friday, May 31. The game will be held at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

What time does Tennessee play Northern Kentucky in Knoxville Regional?

The Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky clash will commence at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT). The game will be broadcast live on SEC Network.

Date: Friday, May 31

Time: 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT)

Channel: SEC Network

Tennessee vs Northern Kentucky live stream info

The live stream of the Tennessee vs. North Kentucky game will be available on SEC Network+, ESPN+ and Fubo.

Trending

Tennessee vs Northern Kentucky preview

Tennessee will play Northern Kentucky in its opening game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament

The Tennessee Volunteers finished as Southeastern Conference tournament winners. They beat LSU in the title game and head into the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the country.

Meanwhile, Northern Kentucky qualified for the NCAA tournament after winning the Horizon League tournament by winning three straight games. NKU crushed Youngstown State 23-5 in the title game to advance to the postseason.

Tennessee has faced Northern Kentucky twice in the past five years, and the Vols have emerged victorious on both occasions. Tennessee is tipped as the favorite to win on Friday as the program is on a good run.

The winner of Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky will play the winner of the Indiana vs. Southern Miss game on Saturday.

Below is the full Knoxville regional schedule:

Friday, May 31

Game 1: Indiana (32-24-1) vs. Southern Miss (41-18), 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Indiana (32-24-1) vs. Southern Miss (41-18), 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Game 2: Tennessee (50-11) vs. Northern Kentucky (35-22), 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network

Saturday, June 1

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon ET; TV TBD

Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon ET; TV TBD Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m. ET; TV TBD

Sunday, June 2

Game 5: Game 4 loser vs. Game 3 winner, noon ET; TV TBD

Game 4 loser vs. Game 3 winner, noon ET; TV TBD Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. ET; TV TBD

Monday, June 3 (if necessary)

Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, TBD