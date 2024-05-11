What time does Tennessee play Vanderbilt? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - May 11, College Baseball 2024

The top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (41-9, 18-7 in Southeastern Conference) will play the Vanderbilt Commodores (33-17, 11-14 in Southeastern Conference) in Game 2 of their three-game series on Saturday, May 11. The matchup will take place at Hawkins Field in Nashville.

What time does Tennessee play Vanderbilt?

The Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt game will commence at 3 p.m. EDT and the broadcast is live on the SEC Network.

Date: Saturday, May 11

Time: 3 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: SEC Network

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: Live stream Info

The Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt clash can be streamed live on ESPN+ and SEC Network +. Fans in Nashville can also tune into WPRT 102.5 FM radio station to catch the game.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: H2H record

Tennessee holds a 185-164 overall advantage over Vanderbilt in the head-to-head matchups, while two games have ended in ties.

Notably, the Volunteers have an eight-game win streak over the Commodores. Their most recent win came on Friday when they beat Vanderbilt 8-4 in Game 1 of the series.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: Preview

The Tennessee Volunteers are on a three-game win streak heading into Saturday's game against Vanderbilt. Tony Vitello's team lost its last game on May 3, which was a narrow-3-4 defeat against Florida.

Tennessee has a strong home record and is 31-3 at Hawkins Field this year. However, the Vols have lost five of their 13 games away from home. They are also 2-1 at neutral venues.

The Vols are on course to qualify for the SEC Tournament this year and will want to continue their good run heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt hit somewhat of a rough patch last week. The Commodores have lost four of their past five games. Their last win came on Tuesday against Louisville.

Although Vanderbilt will want to get back to winning ways when it plays Tennessee on Saturday, it won't be an easy task.

