What time does Texas A&M play Ole Miss? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - May 11, College Baseball 2024

The No. 3 ranked Texas A&M Aggies (41-9, 16-9 in the Southeastern Conference) will play the Ole Miss Rebels (26-23, 10-15 in the Southeastern Conference) in Game 2 of their three-game series on Saturday, May 11. The matchup will be held at Swayze Field in Oxford, Mississippi.

What time does Texas A&M play Ole Miss?

The Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss game will commence at 5 p.m. EDT, however, it will not be broadcast live on TV.

Date: Saturday, May 11

Time: 5 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: N/A

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss: Live stream info

Game 2 of the Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss series can be streamed live on SEC Network +. Fans in Texas can also tune into SportsRadio 1150AM or on 93.7 FM The Zone to listen to the game. For fans in Ole Miss, TAMU Sports Network will call the plays on the radio.

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss: H2H record

Ole Miss has a slender 20-19 advantage over Texas A&M in their head-to-head record. The Rebels tipped ahead in the H2H meetings after a 4-3 win over the Aggies in Game 1 of their series on Friday.

Notably, Texas A&M has won three series in a row against Ole Miss. If the Aggies want to extend their series dominance over the Rebels, they must win their next two games.

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss: Preview

The Texas A&M Aggies saw their two-game win streak snapped by Ole Miss on Friday. However, Jim Schlossnagle's team is set to reach the SEC Championship Tournament and is also well-suited to make a deep run in the postseason.

Justin Lamkin is expected to start for the Aggies on Saturday. The left-handed pitcher has 62 strikeouts and 16 walks with a 4.74 ERA across 12 games this season.

Meanwhile, the Ole Miss Rebels ended their two-game losing streak with a win over Texas A&M. Mike Bianco's team will hope to keep up its good run in the final stretch of the regular season.

