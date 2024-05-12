The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies face off against their SEC rivals, the Ole Miss Rebels in an SEC regular-season encounter on Sunday, May 12. The game is set to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be played at Swayze Field in Oxford, Mississippi.

The Aggies are one of the favorites to win the national title later this year. They hold a 41-8 record, with an SEC mark of 16-8. However, their current winning streak is not as long, being only two games. They are second in the SEC West standings, behind the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Ole Miss, for its part, is having a season not worthy of being remembered, with their overall record being a mediocre 25-23. More problematic is their conference record, an abysmal 9-15. Consequently, they're near the bottom of the SEC West in the second-to-last place with only Auburn below them.

How to watch Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss?

You can watch the game on the SEC Network. You can watch SECN on the network's webpage and the ESPN app with your cable provider credentials. Alternatively, you can watch it through SlingTV, Hulu Live Tive, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and Vidgo.

You can also listen to the game on the TAMU Sports Network.

When and where is the Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss game?

Gavin Grahovac on the importance of the second to last series of the regular season vs. Ole Miss

Freshman third baseman Gavin Gravohac spoke with the media mid-week after the Aggies sealed a perfect non-conference schedule with a victory over Texas rival school Rice.

Here's what Gravohac said about the series with Ole Miss:

“I know they’re a good team. A lot of guys on their team can hit so we’ve gotta come out, play our game, hit, throw strikes and play defense. Every weekend is the same, you’ve gotta go out there and compete.

"I knew that we had won a lot of games in non-conference but (being unbeaten) is huge for us. The more games we win means the better record that we have and the farther we can go on. As long as we can continue to do that, obviously we want to win every game in the SEC, but like we’ve talked about, the SEC is hard, every team is good."

The Texas Aggies will have a far more difficult series to close out the season, as they face the No. 5 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks at College Station next week.

