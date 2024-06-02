What time does Texas play Louisiana today? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - June 2, College Station Regional 2024

The Texas Longhorns (36-23) will play the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (41-19) on Sunday, June 2, for the third game in the 2024 College Station Regional. The matchup will take place at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas.

What time does Texas play Louisiana in College Station Regional?

The Texas vs. Louisiana clash will commence at 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. CT). The matchup will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

Date: Sunday, June 2

Time: 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. CT)

Channel: ESPN2

Where: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas

Texas vs Louisiana live stream info

The Texas vs Louisiana matchup can be live streamed on ESPN+ and Fubo. Fans can also listen to the game on the Longhorn Radio Network and the TAMU Sports Network.

Texas vs. Louisiana preview

The Texas Longhorns opened their NCAA tournament with a convincing 12-5 win over Louisiana on Friday. However, they suffered a 4-2 defeat to Texas A&M on Saturday. Meanwhile, Louisiana beat Grambling 12-5 on Saturday after losing to Texas and remained in the hunt for the regional championship.

Now, Texas and Louisiana will meet for the second time in three days, and this time they square off in a losers bracket game. The loser of Sunday's contest will be eliminated from the postseason.

The winner of the Texas vs. Louisiana game will take on Texas A&M in the College Station Regional championship game on Monday.

When is the 2024 College World Series?

The Men's College World Series will commence on Friday, June 14. However, we still have the final stretch of the regionals followed by the super regionals before getting to the CWS.

Eight teams will make it to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Furthermore, only two college baseball teams will play in the MCWS finals. The College World Series finals begins on Saturday, June 22.

