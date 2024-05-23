When did Florida State last win the College World Series? Taking a look at the Seminoles' MCWS history

The Florida State Seminoles are to the College World Series what the Netherlands is to the soccer World Cup. That is to say, an eternal contender. It is difficult to understand how a program that has reached the final of the College World Series three times, has never managed to win it.

A modicum of success in the College World Series is ancient history for Florida State. The Tallahassee school has not reached the event's final in the current century. Despite reaching the final of the College World Series in 1970, 1986, and 1999, the Seminoles have never crowned themselves as baseball national champions. The current decade hasn't been kind to Florida State either, with no participation in the event in the 2020s.

How many times has Florida State participated in the College World Series?

The Seminoles have a whopping 23 appearances in the College World Series, which makes it more baffling they haven't won it yet. They started participating in the event ten years after the inaugural edition, in 1957, when they lost in the second round of the losing side of the bracket.

They last qualified for the CWS five years ago in 2019. They were a mainstay in the event during the 2010s, with eight participations out of a possible ten.

When did Florida State last won the ACC tournament?

The Seminoles haven't won the natty in baseball, but they have won their conference tourney several times. Adding up their Metropolitan Collegiate Conference and ACC tournament titles, they have 20 conference titles. They won 12 in their prior conference, and have nine ACC titles.

They last won the ACC tournament in 2018, they got back-to-back tourney wins in 2017 and 2018. Impressively, they won three in four seasons (Also having won the 2015 edition).

They have been less successful accruing regular season pennants, with 16 divided across four conferences (Dixie, Florida Intercollegiate, Metro, and ACC). Their last ACC regular season title came over a decade ago in 2012.