When did LSU last win the College World Series? Taking a look at the Tigers' MCWS history

The LSU Tigers have to be among the top 10 overall college athletics programs in the country. They're especially dominant in the three typically American sports: football, basketball, and baseball. In baseball, they're the second most successful program with seven College World Series titles. Only the USC Trojans have more titles (12). They last won it in 2023.

The Tigers, by far, are the most dominating SEC baseball program, with 12 conference tournament wins. That is almost double that of the second-most successful program in SEC history (Mississippi State with seven SEC tournament wins).

How did the LSU Tigers win the College World Series in 2023?

Success is not some ancient history for the Tigers, with their last College World Series title coming just last year in 2023. After an initial victory over Tennessee in the first round, the Baton Rogue program took a circuitous path to win the national title in 2023, with them falling into the losing side of the bracket after a loss to Wake Forest in the second round.

They bounced back with yet another victory over Tennessee, which sent them into the semifinals against Wake Forest once again. After exacting revenge over the Demon Deacons in back-to-back victories, they defeated Florida in a best-of-three series in the final.

How many times has LSU participated in the College World Series?

The LSU Tigers have participated in 19 College World Series in their history. For such an illustrious program, they had a rather late first appearance at the event. LSU first participated in the College World Series in 1986 and has been a regular entrant.

2023 was their first participation in the current decade, with them participating thrice during the 2010s (2013, 2015, 2017).

When did the LSU Tigers last win the SEC tournament?

On the conference side of things, the Tigers haven't had much luck over the last seven years. It was in 2017 when they last won the SEC tournament, when without losing any game they advanced directly from the second round into the final with victories over Missouri, Kentucky and South Carolina. In the final, they defeated Arkansas 4-2.

The 2010s were a successful time for the Tigers at the conference level, with four SEC titles (2010, 2013, 2014, and 2017).