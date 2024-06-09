Who is pitching for Clemson today? All eyes on Tigers in 2024 Clemson Super Regional game, June 9

The Clemson Tigers will square off against the Florida Gators in Game 2 of the 2024 Clemson Super Regional on Sunday, June 9. The match will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.

Who is pitching for Clemson today?

Aidan Knaak will start as the Clemson Tigers' pitcher against Florida on Sunday. Clemson coach Erik Bakich confirmed his starters for the series earlier this week.

“We’re going to go with Tristan tomorrow and then with Aidan [Knaak] in Game 2. So same 1-2,” Bakich said.

Knaak is having a fabulous season with Clemson thus far and has posted a 5-1 record. The right-hander has racked up 103 strikeouts and 26 walks across 79.0 innings pitched at a 2.96 ERA.

Meanwhile, Florida will start with Jac Caglianone in Sunday's game. The lefty has a 5-2 record this season, racking up 76 strikeouts and 46 walks across 67.0 innings pitched at a 4.57 ERA.

Clemson Super Regional 2024: How to watch Clemson vs. Florida Game 2?

Game 2 of the Clemson Super Regional clash between Clemson (44-15) and Florida (33-28) will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the contest on ESPN+ and Fubo.

Clemson suffered a 10-7 defeat against Florida in Game 1 of the series. Caglianone was the star of the show with the bat, going two for four with a home run and three RBIs.

The Gators need one more win to book a spot in the College World Series. Meanwhile, Clemson must win on Sunday to force a Game 3 to keep its hopes of playing in Omaha this season.

Here's the full schedule for the 2024 Clemson Super Regional:

Saturday, June 8: Clemson lost 10-7 to Florida in Game 1

Sunday, June 9: Clemson vs. Florida at 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Sunday, June 10 (if necessary): Clemson vs. Florida at TBD (TBD)

