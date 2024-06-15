Who is pitching for Florida State today? All eyes on Seminoles in 2024 College World Series game - June 14

The Florida State Seminoles begin their 2024 College World Series campaign on Friday when they take on the Tennessee Volunteers. The highly anticipated clash begins at 7 p.m. at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

Florida State starting pitcher today

Florida State v Wake Forest

Jamie Arnold will start as Florida State's pitcher against Tennessee on Friday, Seminoles coach Link Jarrett confirmed this week.

“Arnold will go,” Jarrett said. “And then you’re going to use some relievers you would think at some point in this thing. Maybe not. It would be great if we didn’t."

Jarrett also spoke about his team's rotations for the final stretch of the NCAA tournament.

“But then you get to rest. So you can recalibrate guys that you may not be able to do so in back-to-back days of competition like this. So it’s really neat.

"Again, I keep telling you, this is the best you’re going to see the game played ever at this level. It hasn’t been played better than this. You’re also going to see that continue because the dynamic relievers that throw some but not too much, they’re going to be right back out there.” Jarrett added.

Arnold has been one of the finest pitchers on the Florida State team this season and has posted an 11-3 record heading into the CWS. The left-hander has racked up 155 strikeouts and 22 walks across 100.2 innings pitched at a 2.77 ERA.

It will be interesting to see how Arnold fares at this crucial junction of the postseason in Omaha.

College World Series 2024: How to watch Florida State vs. Tennessee?

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

The matchup between the No. 8 seed FSU (47-15) vs No. 1 seed Tennessee (55-12) will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also livestream the College World Series game on ESPN+ and Fubo.

The Vols took down Evansville in the Knoxville Regional to punch a ticket to Omaha. Meanwhile, the Seminoles beat UConn in the Tallahassee Super Regional to reach the College World Series.

