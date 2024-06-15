Who is pitching for Florida today? All eyes on Gators in 2024 College World Series game - June 15

The Florida Gators begin their 2024 College World Series campaign on Saturday when they take on the Texas A&M Aggies. The highly anticipated clash begins at 7 p.m. EDT at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

Florida Gators pitcher today

Liam Peterson will start as Florida's pitcher against Texas A&M on Saturday, Gators coach Kevin O'Sullivan confirmed this week.

O'Sullivan spoke to the media about Peterson's desire to improve and how he trusts the freshman to give Florida a strong start in the CWS.

"Liam pitched really well against some really good teams in our league down the stretch," O'Sullivan said. "I know he wasn't pleased with his last start at Clemson. I firmly believe he'll learn from that experience and give us a chance on Saturday.

"I trust him. We really don't know how anybody is going to react on a stage like this. But he has pitched in the SEC, against some really, really good teams and has had some success."

Peterson has become a key member of the Florida squad this season and has a 3-4 record heading into the CWS. The right-hander has racked up 72 strikeouts and 36 walks in 60.1 innings pitched at a 5.97 ERA.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Peterson performs on the big stage against Texas A&M later on Saturday.

College World Series 2024: How to watch Florida vs. Texas A&M

The matchup between the No. 3 seed, Texas A&M (49-13) and Florida (34-28) will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also livestream the College World Series game on ESPN+ and Fubo.

The Gators beat Clemson in the Clemson Super Regional to punch a ticket to Omaha. Meanwhile, the Aggies beat Oregon in the Bryan-College Station Super Regional to reach the College World Series.

Florida reached the CWS finals last year but finished as runners-up after losing to LSU at the final hurdle. This time, the Gators will want to go a step further and win the national title.

