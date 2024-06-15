Who is pitching for Kentucky today? All eyes on Wildcats in 2024 College World Series game - June 15

The Kentucky Wildcats will begin their 2024 College World Series campaign on Saturday by squaring off against the NC State Wolfpack. The highly-anticipated game will commence at 2 p.m. EDT at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

Trey Pooser will start as Kentucky's pitcher against NC State on Saturday, the Wildcats confirmed earlier this week.

Pooser has become one of the most important members of the Wildcats pitching department and has a 7-1 record. The right-hander has racked up 79 strikeouts and 33 walks across 83.1 innings pitched at a 3.46 ERA.

In his start in the Lexington Super Regional last Saturday, Pooser one-hit Oregon State and allowed zero runs in seven full innings,

Now, it will be interesting to see how Pooser fares on the biggest stage of college baseball against the Wolfpack.

Ahead of Kentucky's opening game of the CWS, coach Nick Mingione showered praise on pitching coach Dan Roszel for the work he's been doing with his department:

“Dan Roszel has done a remarkable job with our pitchers from Day 1, and he gets them to be pitchers not throwers. So, you know, I give our players a lot of credit, too, for even recognizing the job that Dan has done just calling the game.”

College World Series 2024: How to watch Kentucky vs. NC State?

The clash between the No. 2 seed, Kentucky (49-13) and the No. 10 seed NC State (38-21) will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also livestream the College World Series matchup on ESPN+ and Fubo.

The Wildcats beat Oregon State in the Lexington Super Regional to reach the College World Series. Meanwhile, the Wolfpack took down Georgia in the Athens Super Regional to punch a ticket to Omaha.

Interestingly, this is the first time Kentucky has made it to the CWS and Mingione's team will be eager to make the most of this opportunity at Omaha.

