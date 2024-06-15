Who is pitching for NC State today? All eyes on Wolfpack in 2024 College World Series game - June 15

The NC State Wolfpack begin their 2024 College World Series campaign on Saturday when they take on the Kentucky Wildcats. The highly anticipated clash begins at 2 p.m. EDT at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

NC State's starting pitcher today

Sam Highfill is expected to start as NC State's pitcher against Kentucky on Saturday. The right-hander has become one of the most important members of the Wildcats squad in recent months.

Highfill has posted a 7-2 record this season. He has racked up 75 strikeouts and 41 walks across 80.0 innings pitched at a 5.06 ERA. Now, it will be interesting to see how Highfill performs at this crucial junction of the college baseball season.

Notably, Highfill was part of the NC State team that made it to the CWS in 2021. That year, the Wolfpack was controversially eliminated from the postseason due to the NCAA's COVID protocols, leaving only 13 available players during their 3-1 loss against Vanderbilt. NC State could not include 14 of their unwell players for the game.

Highfill is aware of the challenges involved in reaching Omaha and he spoke to the media earlier this week about how he wants to make the most of the opportunity this time.

“It’s so incredibly hard to get here, and we found that out the last couple years,” Highfill said. “Everybody you have to beat to get here is such a good team. The goal is always to be back and I knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

“There’s still some demons, sure. But when you’re driving by this stadium it’s hard not to smile."

College World Series 2024: How to watch NC State vs. Kentucky Wildcats?

The matchup between the No. 10 seed NC State (38-21) and the No. 2 seed, Kentucky (49-13) will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also livestream the College World Series matchup on ESPN+ and Fubo.

The Wolfpack beat Georgia in the Athens Super Regional to reach the College World Series. On the other hand, the Wildcats took down Oregon State in the Lexington Super Regional to punch a ticket to Omaha.

