Who is pitching for Texas A&M today? All eyes on Aggies in 2024 Super Regional game - June 9

The Texas A&M Aggies will play the Oregon Ducks in Game 2 of the 2024 College Station Super Regional on Sunday, June 9. The match will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET at Blue Bell Field in College Station, Texas.

Who is pitching for Texas A&M today?

Shane Sdao will start as the Texas A&M Aggies' pitcher against Oregon on Sunday. Coach Jim Schlossnagle announced the rotation while speaking to the media on Thursday.

"Right now, the rotation is Ryan Prager (on Saturday) and Shane Sdao (On Sunday). And outside of those two guys, anybody is available to pitch in the first or second game. We’ll figure the third game out when we get there," Schlossnagle said.

Sdao has a 5-1 record this season. The left-hander has racked up 55 strikeouts and nine walks in 48.1 innings pitched with a 2.61 ERA.

College Station Super Regional 2024: How to watch Texas A&M vs. Oregon Game 2?

Game 2 of the College Station Super Regional clash between Texas A&M and Oregon will be broadcast live on ESPN2. Fans can also livestream the contest on ESPN+ and Fubo.

The Aggies beat the Ducks 10-6 on Saturday in Game 1 of their series.

The Aggies started Game 1 with Ryan Prager who struggled initially. The sophomore pitched 1.2 frames and allowed 7 hits and 6 runs with 1 strikeout on 41 pitches. However, Chris Cortez changed the game for Texas A&M, throwing 5.2 scoreless innings and giving up three walks and two hits with 10 strikeouts on 89 pitches.

If Texas A&M secures another win on Sunday, the program will qualify for the College World Series.

Meanwhile, Oregon has a mountain to climb to earn a spot in Omaha. The Ducks need to win on Sunday to force a Game 3 against Texas A&M.

Here's the full schedule for the 2024 College Station Super Regional:

Saturday, June 8: Texas A&M beat Oregon 10-6

Sunday, June 9: Texas A&M vs. Oregon at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Sunday, June 10 (if necessary): Texas A&M vs. Oregon at TBD (TBD)

