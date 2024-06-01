Who is the starting pitcher for Arkansas today? All eyes on Razorbacks in 2024 Fayetteville Regional game vs. SEMO

The Arkansas Razorbacks (43-14) will square off against Southeast Missouri State (34-25) on Friday to kickstart their 2024 NCAA baseball tournament. The Fayetteville Regional clash will commence at 3 p.m. ET at Baum-Walker Stadium at George Cole Field in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Who is pitching for Arkansas today?

Image Credits - Instagram/Mason Molina

The Arkansas Razorbacks announced that left-hander Mason Molina will start against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks on Friday.

It will be only Molina's second career start in the NCAA tournament. His previous postseason start was last year when he played for Texas Tech and threw six solid innings against Connecticut at the NCAA Gainesville Regional.

Notably, this will be Molina's first start since May 12, when he started for Arkansas against Mississippi State. Since then, he has made two appearances out of the bullpen, pitching five scoreless innings against Texas A&M and Kentucky and retiring 15 of 16 batters.

Molina has a 4-2 record with the Razorbacks this season. He has a 1.24 WHIP and 4.04 ERA in 55.2 innings.

How to watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs. SEMO? Live stream details for the Fayetteville Regional game

The Arkansas vs. SEMO NCAA tournament game will not be broadcast on TV. However, fans can livestream the match on ESPN+ and Fubo.

The winner of the Arkansas vs. SEMO game will face the winner of the Kansas State vs. Louisiana Tech game on Saturday.

Here's a look at the full schedule for the Fayetteville Regional:

Friday, May 31:

Game 1: SE Missouri State vs. Arkansas, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 2: Kansas State vs. Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Saturday, June 1:

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 3 p.m. ET, TBA

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 9 p.m. ET, TBA

Sunday, June 2:

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m. ET, TBA

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. ET, TBA

Monday, June 3:

Game 7 if necessary

