$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson’s mom Kia drops 5-word reaction to throwback clip of Paige Bueckers discussing potential LSU bout

The LSU Tigers and the UConn Huskies, led by Flau'jae Johnson and Paige Bueckers respectively, are two powerhouse teams this season. Being in different conferences, they rarely ever get to fact. However, should they ever go against each other on a stage like the national tournament, it will be a surefire matchup.

For an August 2024 episode of Johnson's "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae," the junior, whose NIL value is $1.5 million per On3, invited Bueckers as her guest. They discussed the possibility of going against each other and predicted some of the outcomes.

"I would definitely try to guard you, for sure. Put me on Big Paige, if we did see each other in the tournament in March," Johnson said. "I think it'll be a close game. I would definitely try to guard you, for sure. See what's going on with them movements. I've been studying your film. I know what's going on."

Bueckers then shared her take of the possible reaction, saying:

"I think it would be very entertaining, both sides...definitely a matchup."

The podcast's Instagram page reuploaded this clip on Monday, and it prompted Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, to repost it on her own Instagram story with the five-word caption:

"I love these girls energy!! 😂 🧡"

(image credits: @kiajbrooks on Instagram)

Johnson has already proven herself, winning a national title already in just her freshman year, which the UConn sensation has yet to accomplish. Nevertheless, both standouts are putting up stellar 2024-2025 campaigns.

Paige Bueckers led the UConn Huskies to their fifth straight Big East conference tournament championship on Monday and the team will now prepare for March Madness, set to tip-off from next week.

Paige Bueckers wanted Mikaylah Williams to come to UConn

Later on in the podcast, Paige Bueckers actually admitted that she wanted now sophomore guard Mikaylah Williams to join the UConn Huskies, as opposed to her now playing under the tutelage of coach Kim Mulkey.

"I love Mikaylah Williams game. I wanted her to come to UConn, but obviously not," Bueckers said.

"Got 'em. ... Mikaylah really underrated," Johnson added. "I think she got hurt last year in the tournament, so she couldn't really show like what she could really do, for real."

Johnson, Williams and the rest of the LSU Tigers are now ramping up for another national tournament appearance later this month after getting bounced out of this year's SEC Tournament semifinal on Saturday, March 8.

