$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson talks about LiAngelo Ball’s $13 million deal after latest song goes viral

Flau'jae Johnson is in her junior year with the LSU Tigers. Apart from her exploits on the court, Johnson is also a rapper, signed to Jay Z's Roc Nation. With hits featuring famous hip-hop artists such as Lil' Wayne and NLE Choppa on her debut EP, "Best of Both Worlds," she has established herself in the music scene.

In Thursday's episode of her podcast, "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae," the $1.5 million (per On3) NIL-valued guard shared her thoughts on LiAngelo Ball, who recently signed a $13 million deal with Def Jam Records after blowing up with his latest song, "Tweaker",

"Mr. 'I might swerve, bend that corner, woah-oh' just signed a $13 million deal with Def Jam, and I said they set a deal, he got like 8 million guaranteed, and he owned his masters in his own record label. That's the deal that the music business is shifting into," Johnson said. (Timestamp: 0:30)

"For him to get that type of advance and still have full ownership of his music, whoever running his business on that side is doing everything right," she added.

Ball, who goes by "G3 GELO" as his rapper name, made his first entry in the Billboard Hot-100 chart as his song debuted at an impressive No. 29. With this, he joins other basketball athletes such as Shaquille O'Neal and Damian Lillard who have also made their mark on the chart.

As the record continues to go viral and has even been played at multiple NBA and NFL locker rooms, Flau'jae Johnson shared her thoughts about the song.

"I do like the song. The song had a very (x6) viral moment. "Tweakers", the hook is money. I don't really listen to the verse but the hook, money...He set the streets on fire," she shared. (1:27)

Although he has never made it officially into a main NBA roster, it seems as though the middle Ball brother has found success elsewhere.

Flau'jae Johnson says that she'd like to collaborate with G3 GELO

In her podcast, Flau'jae Johnson also mentioned that if a music collaboration with LiAngelo Ball ever crossed paths with her, she'd definitely take the opportunity.

"I'd definitely be down to do a collab. Just as an athlete-artist, somebody who trying to do both as well. I respect the grind, don't get me wrong," she admitted. (2:05)

On the court, Flau'jae Johnson is making her mark, leading the Tigers on an undefeated 19-0 overall record. She is averaging 20.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals a game.

