$1.6 million NIL-valued Cameron Boozer picks which Anthony Davis move stands out the most

Duke commit Cameron Boozer said the jab step of his favorite player and former Kentucky Wildcats superstar Anthony Davis stood out as the center/forward's best move.

Boozer, whose NIL value is pegged at $1.6 million (per On3), appeared on the special edition of the NBA's "Air Time" with former Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas. The son of NBA veteran Carlos Boozer was given a chance to walk through some of Davis' patented moves in the league.

Silas then asked the Columbus standout which part of Davis' moves stood out for him, he answered that the Dallas Mavericks' forward/center's patience on the jab step primarily sets him apart from other NBA players.

"I think the jab step stands out the most due to his patience on that," Boozer said. (Timestamp 18:18) "I feel that no matter who's on him, give him just a little bit of space. Even if the guys were seven feet, or 6-11, it really doesn't matter because he shoots over the top because of his versatility."

The 6-foot-10 Davis has deceived bigger defenders with his athleticism and uncanny shotmaking ability, as he can shoot from the inside, midrange and outside the perimeter. Though experts classify this as a basic move, the jab step sets up the big man's attack while facing the basket.

He has been one of the top big men in the NBA since he set foot in the pro ranks in 2012 after helping the Kentucky Wildcats win the national championship under coach John Calipari.

Cameron Boozer looks to help Duke win its first national title in 11 years

After Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach failed to guide Duke to its sixth national title and first in 10 seasons, a new breed of Blue Devils players, led by Cameron Boozer, hope to finish the job next season.

Cameron Boozer will be the newest one-and-done player that coach Jon Scheyer will handle in the 2025-26 college basketball season. He's the top Duke freshman in his batch, along with five-star small forward Shelton Henderson, four-star small forward Nikolas Khamenia and Boozer's twin brother, Cayden.

The quartet will likely figure in the box scores and weekly awards next season, pending new transfer portal additions and other holdovers returning.

Coupled with coach Jon Scheyer's ability to handle one-and-done players with flying colors, Duke would still be a prominent figure in the top three of every national poll and a sure-fire NCAA Tournament participant when every player is healthy.

Will Cameron Boozer help Duke finally secure its sixth national title and first since 2015? Let us know your insights in the comments section.

