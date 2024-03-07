10 ACC College basketball players to watch out for in March Madness 2024, ft. RJ Davis

College basketball in 2024 hasn't been a big showcase for the ACC. North Carolina and Duke have been tough, but the rest of the conference has struggled. But a memorable March can make up quickly for a mediocre regular season. Here are 10 Atlantic Coast Conference players to watch on college basketball's biggest stage.

#10. Ian Schieffelin, Clemson

Clemson big man Ian Schieffelin could be a March impact player.

With tons of size, Clemson is a tough March matchup. One of the best rebounders in college basketball, Ian Schieffelin, is a walking double-double. He's four points and eight rebounds away from averaging that total (9.9 points, 9.7 rebounds per game). In his last three outings, Schieffelin has double-doubles with 12+ rebounds in each game.

#9. Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest

If the Deacons make the NCAA field, keep an eye on this Gonzaga transfer Hunter Sallis. Stuck in the shadows for two years out west (4.3 and 4.5 ppg), Sallis went east and shined. He is practically a walking advertisement for the college basketball transfer portal. With 18.2 ppg and 4.1 rpg, the 6-foot-5 guard is Wake's star-- and a potential March impact player.

#8. Judah Mintz, Syracuse

March is always a guard-happy time. And few guards are more valuable than those who can get to the foul line. Enter Judah Mintz, whose 260 free throw attempts are 87 more than the second-place ACC player. In fact, only three college basketball players shoot more free throws. Mintz averages 8.4 foul shots per game, which helped him reach 18.7 ppg. Watch out for this guy.

#7. Reece Beekman, Virginia

A tough-as-nail guard, Reece Beekman is one of the best defenders in the ACC, if not all of college basketball. He also averages 14.1 ppg, which, in Virginia's slow-down style, is probably more significant than it sounds. The heart and soul of a Cavaliers team that will be a tough out, Beekman could be a March terror for opponents.

#6. Blake Hinson, Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's Blake Hinson is one of college basketball's top 3-point marksmen.

A shooter never goes out of style, and that's Blake Hinson. With 104 made 3-pointers on the season (and a 42.6% make rate on 3-pointers), Hinson is a gunner. The sixth-most prolific 3-point shooter in college makes Pitt dangerous with his 18.8 ppg scoring.

#5. Jared McCain, Duke

A phenomenal freshman, Jared McCain is a great athlete. His scoring abilities (13.4 ppg) and 3-point shooting (40.6%) are impressive. McCain can run either guard spot and can initiative or create offense if needed. He's an impressive young player who could shine in March.

#4. Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Armando Bacot, the Pippen to RJ Davis' Jordan, has been a phenomenal complementary player. He leads the ACC in rebounding (10.2 rpg) and is fourth in the league in blocked shots with 48. Bacot scores 14.0 ppg without disrupting UNC's wing scorers. He's a solid part of a tough team that could take home college basketball hardware.

#3. PJ Hall, Clemson

The 6-foot-10 forward may not be a household name, but he's well-regarded by college insiders. Second in the ACC in scoring average (18.8 ppg), PJ Hall is an excellent post player and a capable shooter. He averages 7.0 rebounds per game and is third in the ACC in blocked shots with 49. Hall has led Clemson to the brink of the NCAA Tournament, so watch him now.

#2. Kyle Filipowski, Duke

The league's top big man (and one of the best in college basketball) has been huge for Duke. Kyle Filipowski is eighth in the ACC in points (496), sixth in rebounds (242) and fifth in blocked shots (47). He's versatile and has also been a good teammate and a critical aspect of Duke's success as one of only two ACC teams to be ranked for the duration of the entire season.

#1. RJ Davis, North Carolina

RJ Davis has been maybe the best scorer in college. He leads the ACC in scoring (21.5 ppg), is second in 3-point baskets (96) and third in free throws made (124). How consistent is Davis? His only game of under double-digit scoring was Nov. 17 against UC Riverside.

