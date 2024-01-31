10 best UConn Huskies women's basketball players of all-time ft. Paige Bueckers

UConn standout (and 2021 National Player of the Year) Paige Bueckers is a college basketball superstar, and at the University of Connecticut, she has plenty of historic company. The UConn Huskies have won 11 NCAA championships, with ten coming since 2000.

Under the watchful eye of head coach Geno Auriemma, UConn is probably the greatest program in the history of the sport, and has the stars to prove it.

Here are the ten best UConn Huskies women's basketball players of all time.

10 Best UConn Huskies women's basketball players

A four-time NCAA Champion, Brianna Stewart is among the best players in college basketball history.

#1. Breanna Stewart, 2012-2016

Stewart was Naismith Player of the Year an unrivaled three times (2014, 2015, and 2016) and won four national championships at UConn. She scored 2,676 points (second most in UConn history) and is the school's all-time blocked shot leader at 414. She's at the top of this list, and most other lists of women's college hoops legends.

#2. Maya Moore, 2007-2011

Moore is the top scorer in UConn history, with a whopping 3,036 career points. She's also number two on the school rebounding list, with 1,276 boards. A two-time National Player of the Year and a two-time NCAA title winner, Moore is a UConn legend.

#3. Diana Taurasi, 2000-2004

One of women's basketball's best point guards, Taurasi racked up 2,156 points (ninth all-time at UConn) and 648 assists (second in school history). Taurasi hit 318 three-point shots, was twice the winner of the Naismith National Player of the Year award, and led UConn to three straight national titles in her last three seasons.

#4. Rebecca Lobo, 1991-1995

Inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017, Rebecca Lobo led UConn to the first of its 11 NCAA titles.

It's hard to imagine a time when UConn wasn't a national power, but the 6-foot-4 Lobo was the player Auriemma built his first title team around. Her career totals of 2,133 points (11th on school list), 1,268 rebounds (third in UConn history), and 396 blocked shots (second in school ranking) testify to her skill and consistency. The 1995 NCAA crown capped her career, and started the UConn dynasty in full effect.

#5. Paige Bueckers, 2020-

Bueckers was National Player of the Year as a freshman but has missed a season and a half due to knee injuries. Still, the junior tied Maya Moore for fastest to 1,000 career points at UConn (55 games). Bueckers already has 1,247 points and 314 assists.

If she can stay healthy and help UConn back to championship glory, she might rank even higher among UConn fans.

#6. Tina Charles, 2006-2010

One of the top post players at a school blessed with a seemingly infinite supply of them, Charles is the top rebounder in UConn history (1,367) and ranks fourth on the school's scoring list with 2,346 points. She led the team to NCAA titles in her junior and senior seasons, winning National Player of the Year in 2010.

#7. Jennifer Rizzotti, 1992-96

Before Diana Taurasi, there was Rizzotti, a tough-as-nails point guard whose 637 assists are still third in school history. She's also third in steals, with 349 and was National Player of the Year in 1996. Her title run as a junior (with Lobo) can't be overstated in UConn lore.

#8. Sue Bird, 1998-2002

Few players are even better pros than collegiates, but Bird might be one. Back before she was a WNBA legend, Bird was a pass-first Huskie star. Her 585 assists are still sixth in school history, and she's among the top fifteen in steals and three-point shots. Bird, the 2002 National Player of the Year, helped UConn win two NCAA crowns.

#9. Napheesa Collier, 2015-2019

Collier won an NCAA title as a freshman, and was phenomenally consistent at UConn. She currently is third on the school's scoring list (2,401 points), fourth on the rebounding list (1,219 boards) and eighth in blocked shots (251). Collier played in four Final Fours, and was a lucky bounce or two away from another championship.

#10. Nykesha Sales, 1994-1998

The 6-foot Sales was part of Auriemma's first title team, and is unduly overlooked in UConn's history. With career totals of 2,178 points, 688 rebounds, 371 assists and 447 steals, Sales was a team-first player at UConn. She went on to be an eight-time WNBA All-Star.