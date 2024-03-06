10 Big 12 College basketball players to watch out for in 2024 March Madness ft. Hunter Dickinson

College basketball is ready for March Madness, and the Big 12 will certainly fill a meaningful role. The league that has produced Houston,Kansas, Iowa State and Baylor has big days ahead. And here are ten Big 12 players to watch during March Madness.

10. Pop Isaacs, Texas Tech

Texas Tech guard Pop Isaacs is a scorer to watch in March.

The Red Raiders could be a big college basketball surprise, and Pop Isaacs will be the key. Tech's leading scorer (15.9 ppg), Isaacs can struggle with shot selection. But when he's hot, he's absolutely explosive. In one four-game run to end 2023 and open 2024, Isaacs scored 28, 21, 21, and 24 points. He could replicate that in March.

9. Jaxson Robinson, BYU

A 6-foot-7 guard, Robinson uses his length and athleticism to create mismatches for BYU. Robinson had 16 points in BYU's win over Baylor and 18 in their win over Kansas. He'll be a guy worth watching if the Cougars put together an impressive March run.

8. RayJ Dennis, Baylor

The league's top passer, Dennis has a big upside. On his third college, Dennis has found a home at Baylor. In each of Baylor's last five games, Dennis has either scored 16 or more points or had eight or more assists. Either scoring (13.5 ppg) or passing (6.8 apg), Dennis can facilitate big things for the Bears.

7. LJ Cryer, Houston

Cryer is part of a defensive college basketball juggernaut at Houston, and is their best offensive player. Leading the league in 3-point makes (88) and scoring 15.5 ppg, Cryer will have to step up in scoring down the stretch. But he has scored 22 or more points in three of UH's last five games. If that keeps up, look out.

6. Max Abmas, Texas

Texas's Max Abmas is one of the top scorers in college basketball history.

Abmas has scored 3,072 points in college basketball. Added by Texas as a grad transfer, he gives the Longhorns some serious punch. Texas appears to be in the NCAA field, and if so, watch for Abmas to explode. He had 33 points in their last game, and could reproduce that kind of production.

5. Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor

This outstanding freshman gives Baylor another gear. Walter's athleticism and ability to drive the ball and get to the foul line are impressive. If Baylor can put together enough offense around him, they could surprise college basketball in March. Walter seems to be coming into his own.

4. Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

The Cyclones sneak up on plenty of people. They're almost as stout defensively as Houston-- sitting at sixth in the nation in scoring defense, as Lipsey leads the league in steals.

They're just a little less extreme offensively, with Lipsey as the team's driving wheel. Averaging 12.3 ppg and 5.1 apg, Lipsey directs the offense which is something of a question mark. He could turn it to an exclamation.

3. Kevin McCullar, Kansas

The bad news on McCullar is that injuries sidelined him for all but one game between February 5th and March 2nd. Despite that, his 19.1 ppg leads the league. Getting him well will be key for KU in March.

2. Jamal Shead, Houston

Shead is the driving force behind the Cougars. The 6-foot-1 guard averages 13.1 ppg and 6.1 apg. His last-second shot to beat Oklahoma demonstrated his importance and leadership. If Houston makes good on its March promise, Shead will be the key.

1. Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Dickinson has been a real phenom, the instant addition who has been as good as hoped. The 7-foot-1 big man leads the league in points (546) and rebounds (330). He's not always glamorous, but few teams in college basketball have skilled big men who can slow Dickinson.

