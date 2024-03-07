10 Big East College basketball players to watch out for in March Madness 2024, ft. Baylor Scheierman, Tristen Newton and more

For much of the college basketball season, the Big East was the story of three giants. UConn, Marquette, and Creighton loomed large over the league. However, down the stretch, several Big East teams seem on the right side of the NCAA bubble. The Big East has plenty of top talent, including these ten players we will analyze here.

10 Big East college basketball players to watch in March

10. Eric Dixon, Villanova

Villanova forward Eric Dixon is an exciting player to watch in March.

This 6-foot-8 forward has a versatile game and has helped get his team in position for March Madness. Dixon is the Wildcats' top scorer (16.0 points per game) and rebounder (6.2 rebounds per game). He can shoot the 3-pointer (35.1%) and the free throw (87.8%). Villanova's March hopes rest on Dixon's broad shoulders.

9. Cam Spencer, UConn

This guy is a pure, pure shooter. On to his third school, Spencer has managed to rack up numbers everywhere. He's UConn's second-leading scorer (14.9 ppg) and is smooth from long range (46.0% 3-point shooter). He's also a 91.7% free-throw shooter. Spencer's perimeter magic is key to UConn's repeat hopes.

8. Joel Soriano, St. John's

It's hard to figure out St. John's. One minute, they seem to be in disarray, and then you see them ready to make the NCAA Tournament. Through it all, Soriano has been a constant. The 6-foot-11 standout (14.2 ppg, 9.4 rpg) is the top rebounder in the league and embodies Rick Pitino's do-anything attack. For instance, Soriano had not taken a 3-point shot in four college basketball seasons, but this year, he's 7-for-16 (43%).

7. Cameron Jones, Marquette

Streaky scorers can be a ton of fun in March. Few players in college basketball put up points quicker than Jones, who had three league games with 31 or more points last month. A 40.2% 3-point shooter, Jones leads Marquette in scoring (16.2 ppg) and can heat up at a minute's notice. That's a recipe for March glory.

6. Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner is a versatile 7-footer who can shoot.

Kalkbrenner is a rare breed, a four-year player who has steadily improved. The 7-foot center is key to the Blue Jays' attack (17.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg, leads Big East in blocks). He's also a modern center, not afraid to step to the foul line (71.8% shooter) and even capable of hitting the occasional 3-pointer (28.8% career shooter). Kalkbrenner's versatility will be key in March.

5. Donovan Clingan, UConn

Lest anyone get fixated on the wealth of scoring guards at UConn, this big guy is not to be counted out. The 7-foot-2 Clingan is a defensive game-changer, currently second in the league in blocked shots. He's also a capable scorer (12.4 ppg), albeit one who knows his limitations (62.8% shooting). Some teams can hang with UConn on the perimeter, but they will not have answers to the threat posed by Clingan.

4. Kadary Richmond, Seton Hall

Another do-it-all kind of guy, Richmond will be key for the Pirates in March. Seton Hall's top scorer (16.8 ppg), rebounder (6.8 RPG), and passer (4.8 apg) is their answer to most of their problems. He's also second in the Big East when it comes to steals (58). Watch out for the 6-foot-5 guard!

3. Tyler Kolek, Marquette

He's missing a couple of games after a minor injury, but the Marquette point guard is a must-watch player. One of the best college basketball passers, Kolek's scoring and assist abilities (15.0 ppg, 7.6 apg) are strong. His 214 assists place him second in the nation. Kolek is also a 40% 3-point shooter and a strong scoring presence.

2. Tristen Newton, UConn

A stat sheet stuffer, Newton has ensured steady production for the Huskies. He leads the team in scoring (15.1 ppg), rebounding (7.1 rpg) and passing (5.9 apg). He posted a triple-double recently against Villanova. Given his experience in last season's NCAA title run, there is probably no player who would be more coveted in college basketball this season than him.

1. Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

The highly-rated South Dakota State transfer has lived up to his hype. Scheierman ranks third in the Big East in scoring (18.5 ppg) and second in rebounding (8.9 ppg). He leads the league in 3-pointers (93) and is even tenth in assists (4.0 apg). He's comfortably the best player in the league and one of the top college basketball stars of 2024.

Are you excited for March Madness? Sound off in the comments section below.

