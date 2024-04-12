10 funniest Mark Pope memes as BYU HC reportedly closes in on Kentucky job

Per the latest reports, BYU Cougars' Mark Pope is finalizing a five-year deal with the Kentucky Wildcats. Since taking over at BYU in 2019, Pope has led the team to two NCAA appearances. Before that, he worked for four years with the Utah Valley Wolverines.

Kentucky's former coach John Calipari announced his departure from the team on Tuesday and was hired by the Arizona Razorbacks the next day. Meanwhile, the Wildcats and AD Mitch Barnhart pursued Dan Hurley and Scott Drew before finalizing Mark Pope.

The internet, of course, reacted with memes, and here are our top picks for some of the most viral memes on X.

Ten funniest Mark Pope memes

#10 Not the change that people were hoping for

In the last few seasons, the Wildcats' fortunes have been on the low, including two early exits in March Madness at the hands of double-digit seeded teams.

Fans have been calling for John Calipari to be fired, and while that wish has come true, in hindsight, it seems like Calipari was not a bad choice.

Expand Tweet

#9 The unlikely prospect

Mark Pope is probably the last person anyone had in mind, as he does not have the decorated profile a legacy like Kentucky would demand. At BYU, he has a 110-52 record.

In fact, fans were hoping that Rick Pitino would make a return if all else fails.

Expand Tweet

#8 No, thank you.

After Calipari announced his departure, 2024 recruiting class commit Jayden Quaintance requested a release from his letter of intent to Kentucky and planned to reopen his recruitment.

Expand Tweet

#7 Not the guy

Fans on X are doubtful of Mark Pope's ability to carry a blue-blood like Kentucky and meet the high expectations that they would have.

Expand Tweet

#6. Where is everybody?

With Rob Dillingham already declaring for the NBA Draft, the talent pool in Kentucky is down. Reed Sheppard could be the savior, but it's unclear if he will follow Dillingham's suit.

Expand Tweet

#5 What a downgrade!

The Big Blue Nation had taken over X with claims of Dan Hurley joining the Wildcats.

Their hope was that Mitch Barnhart would make Hurley an offer he couldn't refuse. But that did not happen, and fans of other teams are more than happy.

Expand Tweet

#4 When even money can lure in the people

Until Thursday morning, fans harbored hopes of at least Billy Donovan signing in.

But the Chicago Bulls coach had already shut the rumors down, claiming that he was happy where he was. Donovan previously led the Florida Gators to back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007.

Expand Tweet

#3 Maybe he isn't so bad after all...

While he may not have as many post-season achievements, Mark Pope led the Cougars to a No. 18 spot on the KenPom ratings, while the Wildcats were at No. 23.

Expand Tweet

#2 Not so much a stranger to Kentucky

Mark Pope played for two seasons with the Wildcats, winning the 1996 NCAA Championship in his senior year.

Expand Tweet

#1 Desperate times, desperate measures

All of Kentucky's priority choices turned down the offer. AD Mitch Barnhart had a deadline for Thursday night, and it looked like he got the best possible option.

Expand Tweet

What did you think of Mark Pope's hiring? Let us know in the comments.

Also Read: "She sneaks into practice and watches from a distance": Mark Pope once shared wholesome story about how wife Lee Anne Pope helped in coaching BYU