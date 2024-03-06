10 most overhyped women's college basketball teams heading into March Madness

Women's college basketball divides into South Carolina and everybody else. In fact, Carolina is literally favored over the rest of the sport to win the NCAA championship. But all contenders to the Gamecocks aren't equal.

Some have a legitimate chance to best South Carolina, while some are frankly just overrated. Here are 10 of the most overhyped women's teams heading into March Madness.

Most overhyped women's college basketball teams

#10 Louisville

Louisville and coach Jeff Waltz have had a disappointing season.

Jeff Walz's Cardinals aren't a poor college basketball team but lack elite scorers and passers.

Kiki Jefferson (13.0 ppg) is the top scorer, and no UofL player tops 2.5 assist per game. Lousivlle lacks elite punch to go deep into the NCAA Tournament.

#9 Illinois

The Illini opened the season ranked 23rd. That seems astonishing for a 14-14 team.

The team has just been awful in close games, with a 1-9 record in games decided by fewer than 10 points. Certainly the unluckiest college basketball team, Illinois is almost certain to miss the NCAA Tournament.

#8 Maryland

The preseason No. 14 team has stumbled to a 17-12 season. The Terps are allowing 73.1 points per game, which ranks 339th in scoring defense. When Maryland played Carolina in November, they lost 114-76.

#7 Ole Miss

The Rebels were 12th in the preseason but lack offensive punch. At 22-7, the Rebels will definitely make the NCAA Tournament but score just 68.5 points per game. They hit just 3.1 3-point shots per game and are shooting 26.0% from long range.

#6 Tennessee

Ranked 11th in the preseason, the 17-11 Vols have definitely underachieved. With four losses in their last seven games, UT is basically sneaking into the NCAA Tournament.

The Vols have been mediocre on defense, and other than Rickea Jackson, they are just unexceptional.

#5 UCLA

The Bruins (24-5) were picked fourth in the preseason rankings and were undefeated on Jan. 13th.

Nevertheless, they promptly lost four of their next seven games. It's not a great sign that UCLA hits 33.2% from 3-point range and allows opponents to shoot 33.1%.

#4 Utah

Chosen preseason No. 5, the Utes are 21-9. The loss of guard Gianna Kneepkens in early December was a big deal.

Still, in league play, Utah has lost to Oregon State by 25 and to UCLA by 20. It's clear that forward Alissa Pili needs more help.

#3 UConn

Sorry to Coach Auriemma, but the preseason No. 2 college basketball team just can't stack up with South Carolina.

Sure, UConn has a decent record (26-5) and solid players with Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards. But all five UConn losses were by double-digits margins, and the Huskies lost to Carolina by 18.

#2 Iowa

Yes, Caitlin Clark is that good. But not unlike Pete Maravich, whose college basketball scoring record she eclipsed, she carries too much of the load to win an NCAA crown.

Only three Iowa (26-4) players score more than 7.1 points per game.

#1 LSU

Are the Tigers good? Sure. But does their actual production equal the hype and flash of Flau'jae Johnson and Angel Reese? Not a chance.

The preseason No. 1 Tigers (26-4) lack shooters, for one thing, hitting just 4.2 3-point shots a game. LSU also turns the ball over 15.3 times per game.

Poll : Who will win the women's NCAA title? South Carolina Any other team 0 votes