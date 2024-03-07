10 Pac 12 College basketball players to watch out for in 2024 March Madness ft. Caleb Love

The 2024 story of college basketball in the Pac-12 is fifth-ranked Arizona and everybody else. No. 18 Washington State has come on lately, but the rest of the league has something to prove. The good news is that March beckons, and it could be a proving ground for the league.

10 Pac-12 college basketball players to watch in 2024 March Madness

#10, Keion Brooks, Washington

Washington forward Keion Brooks is one of the top players in the Pac-12.

The question here isn't Brooks, it's Washington. If the Huskies play their way into the NCAA Tournament, Brooks is all but guaranteed to be in the middle of that story. The Pac-12's leading scorer (21.3 points per game), Brooks is also eighth in the league in rebounding (6.7 rebounds per game).

One of the best forwards in college basketball, Brooks is unlikely to reach the NCAA Tournament. But watch out if he does.

#9, Pelle Larson, Arizona

The Swedish import at Arizona will be a story to watch. He's Arizona's second-leading scorer (13.3 ppg) and hits 3-point shots at a 42.9% clip. In Larson's last three games, he's averaged 17.0 ppg and made 7 of 14 3-pointers. Combining with Caleb Love and Oumar Ballo, Larson could make a huge impact for the Wildcats.

#8, Jermaine Cousinard, Oregon

On an Oregon team that has had the worst injury luck imaginable, Cousinard has been the one consistent force. His 15.5 ppg scoring average has mattered, but more importantly, he's played in every game. Oregon's next four top scorers have missed a combined 66 games. Cousinard has been the consistent force on an inconsistent team and has earned his NCAA shot.

#7, Myles Rice, Washington State

A freshman guard, Rice has heated up down the stretch. Since the New Year, Rice has reached double-digit scoring in all but two games. That includes a 35-point outburst against Stanford. Washington State's defense is stout enough for March, and if Rice gets hot, watch out.

#6, Tristan Da Silva, Colorado

Colorado's Tristan Da Silva is one of the most versatile players in college basketball and is on a hot streak entering March Madness.

The 6-foot-8 forward from Colorado has had a big hand in getting the Buffaloes near the NCAA Tournament. Averaging 16.2 ppg while knocking down 37.8% of his 3-point attempts, Da Silva is a versatile scorer. He's been held to single-digit scoring just once all season. In his last two games, Da Silva has 22 and 27 points. Keep an eye on him in March Madness.

#5, Oumar Ballo, Arizona

The 7-foot Ballo will be key to Arizona's chances. One of the top rebounders in college basketball, Ballo's 10.2 rpg is second in the Pac-12. His 63.5% shooting percentage demonstrates how well Ballo fits a narrow offensive role. He is a top-rate complementary player and will keep Arizona's opponents honest.

#4, Branden Carlson, Utah

The 7-foot Carlson is the best true post player in the Pac-12 and perhaps in college basketball nationally. His 16.7 ppg and 7.0 rpg are part of the story, but so is his 35.3% 3-point shooting percentage. Carlson is also third in the league in blocked shots (45). He's versatile, skilled at both ends and could be a nightmare March matchup for opponents.

#3, KJ Simpson, Colorado

The second-leading scorer in the league (19.9 ppg), he's also second in assists (139). Simpson helps lead a punishing Colorado offense. He's also on fire, having scored 22 or more points in each of his last four games, including 30 points against USC. If Colorado makes the Big Dance, Simpson will be a must-see player.

#2, Isaac Jones, Washington State

Jones is a first-rate power forward who has helped Washington State compete in the Pac-12. His 15.3 ppg and 7.1 rpg are impressive. But his consistency is remarkable across college basketball in 2024. Jones has scored in double figures in 15 of State's last 16 games. Washington State's chances at a long March run go through Jones.

#1, Caleb Love, Arizona

Love is fourth in the Pac-12 in scoring (19.4 ppg) and is also ninth in assists. Ranking second in the Pac-12 in 3-point shooting (80 3-pointers), Love is one of the most versatile scorers in college basketball this year. He's also the driving engine behind the second-ranked scoring offense in the nation (90.3 ppg).

