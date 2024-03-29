10 tallest women's college basketball players in 2024 NCAA tournament ft. Cameron Brink

The 2024 women's NCAA Tournament has focused on Caitlin Clark, JuJu Watkins and Paige Bueckers All three are finalists for the 2024 Naismith Women's Player of the Year Award.

The 6-foot, 4-inch Cameron Brink is the fourth finalist for that award and proved that you can be more than just a top scorer to earn national attention. Brink is among the taller women's college basketball players who have been putting up impressive numbers this season.

Here are the 10 women's college basketball players who will participate in March Madness this year.

10 tallest women's college basketball players in the 2024 NCAA Tournament

#1. Abbie Boutilier, Texas

Texas Longhorns freshman Abbie Boutilier is 6-feet-9 tall, the tallest in women's college basketball this season. She hasn't appeared in a game for Texas as a freshman yet but could be a valuable rebounder and shot blocker in the future.

#2. Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina

Kamilla Cardoso has contributed to the NCAA Tournament's overall No. 1-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks this season. She is 6-feet-7 and a force down low for the Gamecocks. She averages 13.9 points and 9.5 boards, along with a career-high of two blocks per game this season.

#3. Lauren Betts, UCLA

UCLA Bruins sophomore Lauren Betts is 6 feet, 7 inches tall and uses her size well down low, shooting a fifth-best 65% from the field. She has started in 26 games this season for the Bruins and averages 14.9 points, 9.0 rebounds and a career-high 2.0 blocks per game.

After the previous season, she moved from Stanford to UCLA. She has helped the Bruins secure the No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament this year.

#4. Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

Fifth-year senior Elizabeth Kitley is one of the top players in women's college basketball this season. At 6'6", she ranks sixth in the country in scoring and rebounding.

Her 22.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game have elevated Virginia Tech to a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, going 23-6 in the regular season.

#5. Taiyanna Jackson, Kansas

Senior center Taiyanna Jackson ranks third in blocks this season, mostly due to her height: 6'6". She is averaging a double-double this season with 12.6 points and 10 boards, including an impressive average of 3.0 blocks per game. Jackson grabbed 26 rebounds in two NCAA Tournament games Kansas played this season.

#6. Anastasiia Boldyreva, Middle Tennessee

At 6'6", Boldyreva posted a double-double in Middle Tennessee's upset over Louisville in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. She played 36 minutes against the Cardinals and finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

She didn't have as much success in the second round, battling with Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers. She played just 16 minutes and finished with nine points and two boards. She did, however, finish with a game-high three blocks.

#7. Ayoka Lee, Kansas State

Measuring 6'6", Kansas State Ayoka Lee is another player in the NCAA Tournament who ranks in the top 10 in the country in blocked shots average. Lee averages 19.7 ppg, 8.6 rpg and 2.8 bpg this season.

Her phenomenal effort in Kansas State's second-round NCAA Tournament matchup wasn't enough to overcome the No. 5-seeded Colorado Buffaloes. She finished with a double-double, recording 10 points and 11 rebounds while sending back six shots.

#8. Lauren Ware, Texas A&M

Lauren Ware is a 6'5" junior transfer from Arizona who averaged 9.1 ppg, 7.9 rpg and 1.7 bpg this season. She was unavailable for the Aggies NCAA Tournament first-round matchup against Nebraska due to an ankle injury.

She won't see the floor during March Madness after the Aggies' 61-59 loss to the Huskers knocked them out of the tournament. But she can return next season for another chance.

#9. Cameron Brink, Stanford

At 6'4", Stanford senior Cameron Brink is not the tallest player in the NCAA Tournament. But that hasn't stopped her from posting some outstanding numbers this season.

Brink ranks first in blocks this season, with 120 total blocks and 3.6 bpg. She also averages 11.9 rpg, which is currently third-best in the country.

#10. Rayah Marshall, USC

USC's junior center, Rayah Marshall, is a scoring and rebounding specialist and measures 6'4". She is averaging a double-double this season with 10.2 ppg and 10.3 rpg.

She tallied 10 points, 11 boards and two blocks in the Trojan's first game of the tournament: against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. That game was followed by a nine-point, four-rebound, and two-block performance against Kansas in round two.

