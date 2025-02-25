$12 million worth Dawn Staley poses with custom WNBA outfit from $9.67 billion worth luxury brand

Dawn Staley is a Hall of Famer and the head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team. The $12 million legend is one of the most impactful figures in basketball and is chasing another national title with the Gamecocks.

Ad

On Tuesday, Staley posted a picture on her Instagram page. She donned an all-black outfit holding a fresh pair of WNBA Essentials t-shirts. Staley wrote in the caption,

"Man @jerrylorenzo you ALWAYS do your big one……this collab highlighting @wnba makes smile deep. Thank you! And special thank you to my sis @angelamanueldavis ❤️❤️❤️"

Ad

Trending

Can Dawn Staley win her fourth national title?

Dawn Staley is one of the most decorated coaches in all of American collegiate sports. The Basketball Hall of Famer earned nattys in 2017, 2022 and 2024.

Staley has enjoyed remarkable success since she took charge of the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2008. Her spell has been filled with titles, elite player development, and a run that can rival any major team in college basketball history.

Ad

Coach Staley is aiming for her fourth national title, and perhaps most notably, her first ever back-to-back win. It's important to note that all three of Staley's previous national championships were followed by falling short as defending champions.

However, this iteration of Gamecocks might be the first to earn the distinction of going back to back. The 2024/25 Gamecocks are 25-3 and ranked as the sixth-best team in the latest AP Poll.

Ad

The Gamecocks only losses this season were against the UCLA Bruins, Texas Longhorns, and UConn Huskies. The first two were away from home while the third came on the Gamecocks' home court.

Ad

Coach Staley and her staff might need to plan for a potential meeting with the Huskies at the later stage. Extra attention must be given to superstar Paige Bueckers, who's on the quest to earn her first and only national title with the Huskies.

In the meantime, Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks have two regular-season games left which will be against the Ole Miss Rebels and Kentucky Wildcats. After that, it's March Madness, during which all contenders will be separated from the pretenders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here